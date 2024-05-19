Premier League round-up: Chelsea seal Euro spot while Klopp wins final Liverpool game

Chelsea will be playing European football next season after beating Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to seal sixth place in the Premier League table.

The Blues took the lead after midfielder Moises Caicedo opened his Chelsea account in incredible fashion by firing home from inside the centre circle.

Raheem Sterling doubled Chelsea's lead at the start of the second half before Benoit Badiashile's own goal gave Andoni Iraola's some hope but it was to be Mauricio Pochettino's side that took all three points.

What European competition they play in next season depends on who wins the FA Cup final next weekend.

If Manchester United win, then they will play in the Europa League meaning Europa Conference football for Chelsea. Victory for Manchester City means the Europa League for the London club.

The Chelsea rebuild looked to be in tatters when they lost 5-0 to Arsenal on April 23, but 16 points from their final six fixtures and performances that have far surpassed those from early in Pochettino's tenure have meant a sixth-place finish.

"It was an amazing goal," said Caicedo. "I had the possibility to shoot and I did. I just wanted to try, I didn't look at my teammates. I just wanted to shoot.

50.5 - Moises Caicedo's goal for Chelsea was the furthest scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney for Everton in November 2017 (57.7 yards v West Ham). Range. pic.twitter.com/3l4bRIaxGv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2024

"It was a good season for us to get Europe. I am so happy to be in this team, we will achieve a lot of trophies in the next season.

"It was good to join Chelsea, one of the best teams in the world. I am sure next season will be a good one."

Newcastle United's 4-2 win at Brentford means they sealed seventh place and remain in the hunt for a European Conference spot next season, although that relies on Man City winning the FA Cup.

A wild afternoon saw Newcastle sweep into a 3-0 lead at half-time through goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak, only for Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa to haul Brentford back into the match before Bruno Guimaraes settled it 13 minutes from time.

"It summed up our season," said Magpies manager Eddie Howe. "We weren't totally secure at the back, but great credit to the players. They've done their job – now we wait and see."

25 - Alexander Isak is the first Newcastle player to score 25+ goals across all competitions in a single season since @alanshearer in 2003-04 (28). Esteemed. pic.twitter.com/jtNHpPh57d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2024

Manchester United finished outside the European positions in eighth place and with a negative goal difference despite winning 2-0 at Brighton.

Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were the scorers for United at the Amex Stadium but it leaves the Red Devils in their lowest top-flight position since 1989/90

"It is not good enough by far," said manager Erik ten Hag. "Although we had less than 60 points two years ago, 58 points, eighth is the worst performance.

"It is the truth but we should have done better. We know the reasons behind it, everyone knows, but it is not the right moment to go into it. It’s not good enough."

Jurgen Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager ended in a 2-0 win over Wolves thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool finished third in the standings, nine points behind champions Manchester City, but the Klopp era ended with seven major trophies during which time the German coach forged a close connection with the city and the fans.

Man Utd finished 8th in the Premier League this season, their worst EVER Premier League finish.



Glad to see the end of the 2023/24 Premier League... the only shining light over the last 12 months, the Manchester United supporters. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/973AFR67MM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 19, 2024

Klopp embraced each member of his backroom staff and also Wolves manager Gary O'Neil after the final whistle blew. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was in tears as he hugged Klopp near the centre circle.

"There has been such a long lead-up to this day and it was really intense," admitted Klopp. "I had my bad moments as well but thank God not today. I'm just thankful for what happens.

"When you are in it, you forget sometimes how great it is. You take it for granted. Now I stand here, I'm just so happy I'm a part of the club's history. It's wonderful.

"It's so super special that it's difficult to explain. We live in a world where it's all about results for others. We learn that not getting absolutely everything is fine. It's such a massive lesson for life.

"It's not about that, it's about the journey and the togetherness and that's what I love. Things might not always go perfect."

"I just want to say, I love you." ❤️



Jürgen delivers a speech to his squad one last time 🗣️ #DankeJürgen pic.twitter.com/l8fKItD0av — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably sealed fifth place after winning 3-0 at bottom club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they took care of their business in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge.

The Blades will be in the Championship after a horror season that saw them record the joint third lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, and the 104 goals they have conceded and goal difference of minus 69 are also records they will not be proud of.

In the other matches, Luton Town's 4-2 home defeat by Fulham confirmed their relegation in 18th place while second-bottom Burnley were beaten 2-1 at home by Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace's superb end of to the season continued with a 5-0 demolition of Champions League-bound Aston Villa with Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbing a hat-trick.