Pep Guardiola says Premier League title hopes are over if Man City fail to beat Spurs

Pep Guardiola believes that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> can kiss goodbye to a fourth Premier League title in a row if they fail to beat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tottenham-hotspur/" target="_blank">Tottenham Hotspur</a> on Tuesday night. City travel to the capital sitting second in the table, one point behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's side, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/12/arsenal-edge-past-man-united-to-ensure-premier-league-title-race-goes-down-to-wire/" target="_blank">who edged past Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday</a> which returned them to the top of the table. Now City must take on the Gunners' North London rivals knowing that any slip up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will put their title hopes in serious jeopardy going into the final weekend of the season, when both City and Arsenal face home matches they will be expected to win – against West Ham United and Everton, respectively. Spurs' hopes of playing in the Champions League next season could be over on Monday night if Aston Villa win at home to Liverpool, which would guarantee Unai Emery's men fourth place in the table and the final Champions League qualification place. Anything other than a Villa win and Tottenham remain in the mix until Sunday. City's record at Spurs' ground since its opening in April 2019 is dire having lost their first five games without scoring a goal – although they did end that streak with a narrow 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup this season. And Guardiola is under no illusions about the challenge ahead of them on Tuesday evening. “This is a team that we've played twice this season,” said the Spanish coach, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/11/manchester-city-leapfrog-arsenal-to-grab-box-seat-in-premier-league-title-race/" target="_blank">whose team crushed Fulham 4-0 on Saturday</a>. “If we don't win we aren't going to win the Premier League, so this is what we have to do. “It's always so demanding to play there [at Tottenham], especially this season. They are so aggressive. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/05/mohamed-salah-back-on-song-as-liverpool-cruise-past-spurs-at-anfield/" target="_blank">At Anfield they are losing 4-0 but they continue to stick to what they believe</a>. There are difficulties but we know what we are playing for. “We played really good there many times but weren't able to score or win games. We are trying to do something special so we have to do that this time. “This is the time to do it otherwise Arsenal will be champions. The mindset is just what we need to do to win the game. The other situations can't be in your mind because everyone knows what we are playing for. “We know how difficult it is to be in this position again but we have something unique in front of us. Tottenham are playing for the Champions League so they have a huge target but we have a huge target, too.” After a positive start to the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham recently hit a bad patch at the worst possible moment as they fell to four consecutive defeats – against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool – conceding 13 goals along the way. That losing streak ended on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Burnley which relegated the Clarets, meaning that Postecoglou avoided becoming the first Spurs coach since Ossie Ardiles in 1994 to lose five on the spin. Despite the win, Tottenham remain reliant on Villa dropping points if they want to snatch fourth place and their Australian coach takes no comfort from their fine recent home record against City. “My recent home record against them is one game, one loss,” said Postecoglou. “So I'm not going to take any confidence from that. What I'll take confidence from is we've got an opportunity to measure ourselves against the best. “A team that has consistently strived for honours. We want to emulate them one day and the best way to do that is to test yourself against them. We'll play our football and see where it takes us. “Any time you're going to play Man City, particularly at the end of a season when they always seem to be at their best, it's a hell of a challenge. It's always going to be tough to win but that's the exciting bit.” As for City going for a historic fourth title in a row? “It is incredible,” he added. “Sometimes people think, once you win it once it becomes easier but it becomes harder. “You've got a target on your back and you've got to consistently try to climb a mountain again, knowing they've always done it. Particularly in the Premier League with the demands of the competition. They're always fighting on multiple fronts. “It's a testament, not just to Pep but the whole organisation and how they want to achieve success.”