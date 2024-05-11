Lifelong Al Ain fan takes in Tokyo ahead of Asian Champions League final - in pictures

Mohammed Al Kaabi is one of hundreds of Al Ain supporters who have made the 8,000km trip from the UAE to Japan to cheer on their side in the Asian Champions League final first leg.

UAE giants Al Ain face Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday aiming to take the first step towards clinching their second continental title - and first since 2003.

Among the many fans who will take their place inside the 72,000-capacity International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday will be lifelong Al Ain fan Al Kaabi.

The Emirati landed in Tokyo on Monday and has spent the days leading up to the final taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes of Japan's capital. No stranger to Champions League away days - Al Kaabi travelled to Saudi Arabia for the quarter-final and semi-final second legs against Al Nassr and Al Hilal - but this is his first visit to Tokyo.

To make his first visit even more special, Al Kaabi turned 34 on Saturday and will hope to celebrate by enjoying an Al Ain victory.

The National joined Al Kaabi for a wander around the city. Check out the pictures in the photo gallery above.