Real Madrid v Bayern Munich player ratings: Vinicius Junior 9 Joselu 8; Sane 4, Kane 7

Real Madrid produced a spectacular comeback against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday with Joselu striking twice in the dying minutes, earning them a 2-1 win to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Alphonso Davies smashed the visiting German giants ahead in the second half but record 14-time winners Madrid produced a sensational comeback with Joselu netting in the 88th and 91st minutes.

Spanish champions Real Madrid now face another German side, Borussia Dortmund, in the Wembley final on June 1.

Journeyman striker and back-up option Joselu, on as a late substitute, wrote his name in Madrid's history books with his last-gasp brace, giving Europe's comeback kings another night to remember.

“There have been a lot of times we have looked dead and buried, but we have that mentality of never say die,” said Real midfielder Jude Bellingham. “Joselu deserves it all, he has been an amazing squad member this season.”

On facing his former club in the final, he added: “At Wembley against Dortmund, it's a weird one and I can't believe it, but I'm so looking forward to it. When I was seven years old in Birmingham, I was dreaming of nights like this.”

Madrid had enjoyed the better of the match but it seemed Davies' superb strike had set up a repeat of the 2013 all-German final in London.

Instead, Joselu consigned Bayern to a first trophyless season since 2012, his first goal coming after a handling error from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had superbly kept Madrid at bay until that point.

With Bayern reeling Madrid struck again, decisively. It was Joselu once more, the striker on loan from second division side Espanyol, turning home after Antonio Rudiger cut the ball back to him.

The goal was ruled offside but officials overturned the decision after review, and after nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time, Madrid earned the chance to go for their 15th Champions League trophy.

Bayern were left raging at full-time after Matthijs De Ligt netted but play had been stopped beforehand for an offside flag against Noussair Mazraoui.

“I find it unbelievable,” said De Ligt. “You have to let that go. We have the rule that you need to keep playing when it's possibly offside. I can't understand that. It's a clear rule, he said to us 'I'm sorry'.

“I don't want to say that it's always the referee's mistake with Real Madrid, but that made the difference today.”

