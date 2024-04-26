Premier League predictions: Spurs and Arsenal share derby spoils, Man City rout Forest

Saturday: West Ham v Liverpool (3.30pm kick off UAE)

West Ham United are looking to avoid a third defeat on the trot having won just once in eight games across all competitions – including an embarrassing 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend. They sit eighth in the table and are in danger of missing out on European football for the first time in three seasons next term.

Liverpool's title hopes took a body blow with a midweek Merseyside derby loss at Everton, their second defeat in three games. Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of Brighton on Thursday saw them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side into second place, meaning Liverpool trail City by two points and leaders Arsenal by three with only four games left.

Prediction: West Ham 0 Liverpool 2

Fulham v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Fulham's 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool last weekend was the Cottagers' third loss in four games, which has pretty much ended any lingering hopes of making a late surge into the European places for next season.

Palace are resurgent under Austrian manager Oliver Glasner having won three games on the spin, the last of which was an impressive 2-0 victory over Newcastle United with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring twice.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Palace 3

Manchester United v Burnley (6pm)

United were in danger of falling to a disastrous defeat at home to bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday before eventually coming out on top 4-2 – a win that took them back up to sixth in the table.

Second-bottom Burnley have shown signs of life lately, losing only once in seven games, although four of those were draws, which means they remain three points from safety.

Prediction: Man United 3 Burnley 2

Newcastle United v Sheffield United (6pm)

The Magpies' recent improvement in form – that had seen them take 10 points out of a possible 12 – came to an abrupt halt when they were completely outplayed by Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a defeat that leaves them seventh in the table, three points behind Manchester United.

The Blades remain rock bottom, 10 points shy of safety and relegation will be sealed if they lose at St James' Park – even a draw will mean they are effectively down due to their inferior goal difference. They have conceded 92 goals and look set to pass the Premier League record of 100 – set by Swindon Town in the 42-game 1993/94 season.

Prediction: Newcastle 4 Sheffield United 0

Wolves v Luton Town (6pm)

Injuries continue to take their toll on Wolves who were beaten by Bournemouth midweek, which manager Gary O'Neil described as their “worst performance” of the campaign. The Midlands club have now gone six games without victory in the league, losing four of those along the way.

Luton remain in the relegation zone, one point behind Nottingham Forest but also have Burnley coming up fast behind them. The Hatters have lost four out of their past five games.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Luton 1

Everton v Brentford (8.30pm)

There were joyous scenes at Goodison Park on Wednesday when Everton defeated Liverpool 2-0, a win that lifted Sean Dyche's side eight points clear of the drop zone – with the added bonus of seriously damaging their local rivals' title aspirations.

Brentford are 15th in the table, two points and one place ahead of Everton, and aiming for a third win in a row having thrashed third-bottom Luton Town 5-1 last weekend. The Bees are also now unbeaten in five games which has eased their relegation fears.

Prediction: Everton 1 Brentford 2

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. PA

Aston Villa v Chelsea (11pm)

Villa remain in pole position for the final Champions League spot with two successive wins leaving them six points clear of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, although Spurs do have two games in hand on Unai Emery's men.

Chelsea have to pick themselves up from a humiliating 5-0 demolition at Arsenal on Tuesday that brought an eight-game unbeaten league run crashing to a halt and leaves them ninth in the table. They are three points behind Newcastle, who occupy the final European place.

Prediction: Villa 3 Chelsea 1

Sunday: Bournemouth v Brighton (5pm)

Bournemouth's 1-0 midweek win at Wolves – where they played the last 11 minutes with 10 men after Milos Kerkez was sent-off – means they are 10th in the table on 45 points, two shy of achieving a new club record top-flight points tally.

Brighton's heavy defeat to Manchester City on Thursday leaves them in 11th place, further damaging their floundering European push. The Seagulls are now without a win in five games.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Brighton 0

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (6pm)

The stakes are higher than usual for this North London derby. Arsenal need three points to maintain their advantage over title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City but will be on a high after their midweek thrashing of Chelsea.

Three points are also vital for Spurs as they attempt to stay in touch with fourth-placed Villa, who could potentially be nine points in front by the time of kick off at what will be a fever pitch atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Arsenal 2

27 - Arsenal had 13 shots in the first half and 14 in the second half against Chelsea (27 in total) – indeed, these are now their two highest shot totals in a half of football against them on record in the Premier League (since 2003-04). Gunners. pic.twitter.com/TV0S92Cnwm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2024

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (7.30pm)

Forest are just one point and one place above the relegation zone following a 2-0 defeat at Everton which resulted in the club firing out a controversial statement questioning the integrity of VAR official Stuart Attwell over penalty claims being dismissed at Goodison Park.

City's push for a historic fourth Premier League crown on the trot were boosted by Thursday's thrashing of Brighton, which saw them leapfrog Liverpool into second and a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Prediction: Forest 1 City 5