Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Liverpool seal derby wins over Chelsea and Everton

Tuesday: Arsenal v Chelsea (11pm kick off UAE)

Arsenal returned to winning ways at the weekend after their 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa as they defeated Wolves by the same scoreline at Molineux. The Gunners are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea missed out on a place in the FA Cup final after a narrow defeat against Manchester City in their semi-final clash at Wembley. Their previous league match saw them destroy Everton 6-0, which leaves them in ninth place but only three points behind Newcastle United in sixth with a game in hand on the Magpies.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

READ MORE Meet the Mongolian Man United fan who cycled for 11 months to see his team at Wembley

Wednesday: Wolves v Bournemouth (10.45pm)

Just one point and two places separate these two teams in the table, with both falling to defeats last weekend. Wolves – in 11th place – lost at home to Arsenal, which means Gary O'Neil's team have now gone five league games without a win.

Bournemouth lost 3-1 at Aston Villa, despite taking a first-half lead, and have taken one point out of possible nine in their last three matches.

Prediction: Wolves 2 Bournemouth 2

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (11pm)

Palace will go into the match on a high after thrashing London rivals West Ham 5-2 with the Eagles scoring four goals in the first 31 minutes. A second win on the spin moved Palace up to 14th in the standings.

Newcastle enjoyed a rare weekend off, with scheduled opponents Manchester United on FA Cup duty, after the Magpies battered fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in their last outing. They are still 10 points shy of fifth-place Spurs, though, and are ahead of the Manchester United thanks to a superior goal difference.

Prediction: Palace 1 Newcastle 2

Everton v Liverpool (11pm)

There was relief on Merseyside at the weekend when both teams secured much-needed victories. Everton defeated relegation rivals Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park to move five points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand.

Liverpool picked up three points with a 3-1 win away to Fulham in what looked like another potential banana skin in the title race, after losing at home to Crystal Palace and having been knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta three days earlier.

Prediction: Everton 0 Liverpool 3

Manchester United v Sheffield United (11pm)

Manchester United avoided a humiliating FA Cup semi-final defeat against Coventry City by the narrowest of margins as they needed a penalty shoot-out to overcome the second-tier side, having squandered a three-goal lead in normal time. Erik ten Hag's team have also now gone four games without a win in the league.

Bottom club Sheffield United are all but down, having been thrashed 4-1 at home by Burnley, leaving the Blades seven points behind the Clarets, albeit with a game in hand, and 10 shy of safety.

Prediction: Man United 2 Sheffield United 0

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring the winning shoot-out penalty in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City at Wembley stadium on April 21, 2024. AP

Thursday: Brighton v Manchester City (11pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion have gone four games without a win, having drawn their previous game at lowly Burnley. The Seagulls' hopes of securing European football for a second season on the trot are dwindling fast as they are currently 10th in the table, three places and six points behind Manchester United in seventh.

Manchester City will be looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the table by making it four consecutive league wins. City are third, one point behind their title rivals but with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side are still in the running for a league-and-cup double with a final against rivals Manchester United awaiting in May.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Man City 4