Jurgen Klopp hopes to end season on high as Liverpool prepare for Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp said he wants to end the season by providing Liverpool fans a reason to celebrate.

Klopp is entering his final weeks as Reds manager, having announced that he step down at the end of the season. Liverpool are locked in a tight three-way fight at the top of the Premier League as they gear up for the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Liverpool already have one trophy in the cabinet this season – the League Cup. Their hopes in the Europa League took a big hit after Thursday's 3-0 home defeat against Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final.

"For me I've had enough parades and parties, it was never about that and it will never be [about that] but I would love to give the people the opportunity to celebrate something special and I think it would be right as well," Klopp told Sky News.

"I'm still happy we are still in that fight. I want to make sure we really go for it."

When asked if the results would have an impact on his legacy, Klopp said: "I don't care ... would that make me a great manager? I never considered myself a great manager. Never, ever in my life.

"What's important is that the Liverpool people are happy with what we did – that's the only important thing ...

"On my gravestone, I don't want, 'here is one of the most successful managers on the planet', you are still lying three feet under. No, not for me. I want to be remembered as somebody who helped people through life."

Klopp had announced in January that he will step down at the end of the season, adding that he plans to take a break from football.

"This will be the first time in my life where I don't have a real idea of what I will do and that's exactly what I want," he said.

Earlier, Klopp promised a strong reaction from his team after the defeat to Atalanta.

Gianluca Scamacca struck either side of half-time before Mario Pasalic capped an impressive win for the Italians in Thursday's first leg as Liverpool slumped to their joint-heaviest home defeat in European competition.

0-3 - This is the joint-heaviest defeat Liverpool have had at home in major European competition alongside a 3-0 defeat in October 2014 and 5-2 defeat in February 2023, both against Real Madrid. Shock. pic.twitter.com/5Zy2AYxhtW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2024

"The good thing about a really bad performance is that you can play better. We should start from there. I told the boys 'take it home', nobody will sleep great and tomorrow we come together," Klopp told reporters.

"We go from there and on Saturday we start preparing for Palace. Yes, we have to show a reaction. Definitely, 100 per cent, that is clear.

"But I cannot plan the reaction 20 minutes after the game. I will think about that. It is now not the first time in my life that I lost a football game, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta said he will put his admiration for the "unbelievable" Unai Emery on hold as the Arsenal manager aims for a crucial win against Aston Villa.

Arteta has been impressed by the impact Emery has made on Villa since his return to the Premier League after a disappointing spell in charge of Arsenal.

Emery was sacked by the Gunners in 2019, less than one and a half seasons into his reign at the Emirates Stadium.

But the 52-year-old rebuilt his career at Villarreal and has transformed Villa into top four contenders.

"Unai's had such a big impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency. It is unbelievable what he is doing in European competition and I'm impressed," Arteta said.

"He's unbelievable and he's done it in so many different countries and he's been incredibly successful.

"He's close to my home town and I have huge admiration for him and I wish him the best after Sunday. What he's doing is really impressive."