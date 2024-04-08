Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can turn tables on struggling Bayern Munich

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to take their Premier League form into Europe and consign their wretched Champions League record against Bayern Munich to the history books.

The Gunners have suffered a number of humiliating defeats against Bayern over the past decade, but Arteta has backed his side to turn the tables in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Thrashed 5-1 in each of their last three meetings with Bayern, Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by the Bavarian giants at the Round of 16 stage in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

This season, however, Premier League leaders Arsenal are in superb form, while Thomas Tuchel's Bayern arrive at the Emirates Stadium in disarray.

Arteta dismissed his club's past difficulties against Bayern and the Spaniard called on his players to grasp a "special" opportunity.

"That's history. When you look at their history in the competition it's clear. We have to prove that, that's for sure," Arteta said on Monday.

"Football is such a competitive environment and it's so hard to be consistent that this can happen to anybody.

"We are really enjoying the moment because this is where we want to be. We are in a really good position in the Premier League and we are in a good position in the Champions League.

"We have a big task ahead of us against one of the [most] successful teams in Europe. That's the hurdle we have to overcome and we are really looking forward to it."

Arsenal have not reached the last four of the Champions League since 2009 and will be playing in the last eight for the first time since 2010.

While Bayern have been well below their usual standards this term, Arteta is relishing the challenge of facing the six-time European champions.

"A lot of passion and emotion. We haven't had this opportunity for 15 years so that tells you how special this night is going to be for us. We are going to have put everything into every ball to make it happen," he said.

"It's been a really demanding season and it's a big step forward to be here in this competition, and competing in the Premier League. This is the challenge and we are so excited to be part of that."

Bayern threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Heidenheim at the weekend that all but ended their slim hopes of catching Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season and his troubled team have lost five of their last 10 games in all competitions.

But Arteta said: "They are top team. I'm a big admirer of Thomas. The way his teams set up, the way they play, the way they transmit. I have learnt a lot from him and looking at them they are a top team.

"We have prepared well and now we have to take our game where we want to. If we do that we have a chance to win."

Even the presence of Bayern striker Harry Kane, who scored a north London derby record 14 goals against Arsenal during his time with Tottenham, is unlikely to rattle the Gunners.

Asked about the threat posed by the England captain, Arteta said: "When you look at his numbers over the past 10 years they are unbelievable.

"He can score in many different ways. He has got the service and the players around him as well to provide those opportunities.

"We know the individual qualities of those players, and him in particular. The ability he has. The best thing is to collectively prevent certain things."