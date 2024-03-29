Prizing Xabi Alonso away from Leverkusen 'probably impossible' for Bayern: Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich will find prizing Xabi Alonso away from Bundesliga champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen "probably impossible", according to honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Alonso, 42, is on course to secure a first Bundesliga title in the Leverkusen’s history this season, ending Bayern's vice-like grip that has seen them win 11 consecutive championships.

Leverkusen sit 10 points clear of second-placed Bayern with eight games remaining.

Alonso's team are unbeaten this season, riding a 38-game unbeaten run – a German record – with with their most recent win a 3-2 victory over Freiburg before the international break. They face Hoffenheim in the league on Saturday.

The Spaniard's achievements this season have not gone unnoticed, particularly by clubs he graced as a playmaking midfielder.

English club Liverpool are thought to be considering Alonso as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp when the German steps down at the end of the season.

Alonso is fondly remembered at Anfield, where he lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005 during his debut season with the Reds. He also won the FA Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his spell on Merseyside.

Alonso won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons at Bayern from 2014-17 and, should his Leverksuen side deny Germany's most decorated club a 12th successive title, will only increase calls for his return to Allianz Arena.

Hoeness, though, was highly pessimistic about anyone’s chances of luring Alonso away from Leverkusen this summer.

Hoeness told Das Erste: “We’ll have to see if we can do it this year.

“It will be difficult, if not probably impossible. [Alonso] is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in view of their current successes, because he would not want to leave them behind.

“Let’s say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to bring him out of there.”

Leverkusen are on course for a historic treble this season. As well as favourites to win the German league, Alonso's side are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and face Dusseldorf for a place in the German Cup final on Wednesday.

It is not the first time the club has been on the cusp of a hat-trick of titles.

In 2002, the club were a handful of matches away from winning a treble only to lose out to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Schalke in the German Cup, and Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Lahm backs Leverkusen to win league

Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is convinced Leverkusen will end the Bavarian team's 11-year hegemony this year.

Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and now tournament director for Euro 2024, has followed leaders Leverkusen's remarkable unbeaten run this season under Alonso.

"There are eight games to play and 10 points is a very big gap. I believe that Leverkusen will become German champions this season," Lahm told Reuters.

"I don't think it's bad for the Bundesliga if someone other than Bayern becomes champion. Last season was very exciting right up to the last match day, which is simply good for the league.

"Leverkusen have been great since the beginning of the season, they also have a bit of luck turning situations in their favour, especially because every player has a role. That's what Xabi Alonso has accomplished with the team," he added.