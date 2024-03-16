Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record but suffers injury in Bayern Munich rout

Harry Kane could be an injury worry for England after twisting his ankle in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

Kane broke the record for the most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season by netting his side’s second just before half-time, but the 30-year-old was substituted eight minutes from time, with England slated to face Brazil and Belgium next week.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel told the club’s official website: “[Kane] twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since. We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On securing the German league’s scoring record, Kane said on X, formerly Twitter: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”

Kane broke the 60-year record while Jamal Musiala scored twice as Bayern recorded a dominant win over Darmstadt.

With 31 goals in 26 league games since arriving from Tottenham in the summer, Kane overtook German legend Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals for Hamburg in 1963-64.

Musiala also had an assist in the win, which keeps Bayern's slim hopes of defending the Bundesliga title alive, moving them seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who visit Freiburg on Sunday.

"We are staying in it. We worked hard to get ourselves some opportunities and we took them," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, praising "difference makers like Jamal on the pitch."

The goalkeeper was however disappointed his side had conceded two goals against rock-bottom Darmstadt, saying: "We all need to work on it."

Darmstadt stunned Bayern after 28 minutes, Tim Skarke capitalising on some poor defending by Eric Dier to score and give the home side hope of an upset.

Kane helped drag Bayern into the lead before half-time, assisting Musiala's 36th-minute goal before scoring one of his own, rising to head in a Joshua Kimmich cross.

Musiala added another midway through the second half when he collected a Thomas Muller throw-in and weaved through before shooting between the goalkeeper's legs. As he did last week, Serge Gnabry scored moments after coming off the bench to seal the win.

Bayern's Mathys Tel and Darmstadt's Oscar Vilhelmsson both scored in stoppage time.