FA Cup round-up: Bernardo Silva's double dispatches Newcastle while Coventry upset Wolves

Bernardo Silva scored two first-half goals as Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday night.

Holders City remain in the hunt to repeat their treble haul of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season as Pep Guardiola's men stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 22 games.

Although dominant throughout, the hosts enjoyed some luck as both of Silva's goals took deflections to wrong-foot Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Portuguese international broke the deadlock on 13 minutes when his strike looped in off Dan Burn. His second deflected goal ricocheted in off Sven Botman, but Dubravka might still have done better as the ball trickled past him.

READ MORE Man City's Etihad Stadium hosts open iftar event overlooking the pitch

At the other end, City's back-up keeper Stefan Ortega - deputising for Ederson - produced a brilliant save to deny Alexander Isak pulling a goal back for Newcastle.

Dubravka made amends for his earlier mistake with a string of fine saves, including two to deny Jeremy Doku either side of half-time to keep the score down.

Four changes on the hour briefly enlivened Newcastle but their hopes of silverware this season were ended as the Magpies remain without a major trophy since 1969. City are into the last four for the seventh time in eight seasons under Guardiola.

City winger Doku told the BBC: "It felt good, I'm happy with the performance of my team, the performance of myself. I feel like I'm getting better and better. We scored important goals, we defended well, attacked well, very happy.

"We were in control but you never know with the counter attacks, they have some fast players and they want to run in behind. The [defenders] did well today."

Elsewhere, Coventry City upset Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers with two goals in injury time to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory and book a first FA Cup semi-final since 1987.

Coventry beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the cup that year in one of the most famous finals ever, and they kept their hopes of another unlikely triumph this season alive after a remarkable finale at Molineux.

It looked like they were on the way out after two goals in the final 10 minutes from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno overturned Ellis Simms’ opener and seemed to clinch a Wembley trip for Wolves.

But the second-tier side were not finished and in nine minutes of time added on they turned the quarter-final tie around again, with Simms notching a second and then Haji Wright sparking wild scenes in the away end with the winner.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said his players showed "real courage, real determination" to come back late after going 2-1 down before stoppage time.

"Immensely (proud). It's really hard to put into words really. It's been a long time since it's happened really, and the fact we were not only a goal down but we'd got back into it and went on to win it and deservedly so," Robins told ITV.

"We created some really good openings. Some of the football we played was really good and I'm really proud, it's a really proud day."