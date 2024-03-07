Premier League predictions: Liverpool v Man City all square, Arsenal continue goal fest

No changes at all in the Premier League's top five last week with all the current top dogs winning their respective matches.

Leaders Liverpool maintained a one-point lead over Manchester City thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, while the reigning champions enjoyed a 3-1 derby victory over Manchester United.

Arsenal continued their recent goal fest by thumping Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane keeping them in third, one place and six points clear of Aston Villa, who won at Luton Town.

Tottenham Hotspur were 3-1 home victors over Crystal Palace, keeping the North London club fifth, six points ahead of Manchester United and with a game in hand.

The three clubs promoted from the Championship remain rooted in the relegation spots: Sheffield United are bottom, behind Burnley only on goal difference, and trailing Luton Town in 18th by seven points.

You can see our predictions for this weekend's games below.

Saturday: Manchester United v Everton (4.30pm kick off UAE)

The Red Devils will be looking to pick themselves up after their derby loss last weekend – following hot-on-the-heels of a home defeat against Fulham – that now leaves them 11 points shy of the Champions League qualification spots.

Everton remain hovering too close to the bottom three for comfort following their 3-1 home loss to West Ham United that leaves Sean Dyche's side two places and five points above the drop zone. The Toffees have yet to win a league game in 2024.

Prediction: Man United 2 Everton 1

Bournemouth v Sheffield United (7pm)

The Cherries secured their first victory of the year when they won 2-0 at Burnley, with the last three points coming on December 26, and moved up a place to 13th in the table.

The misery just keeps on coming for bottom club Sheffield United as they were trounced by Arsenal meaning they have now conceded 72 goals in 27 league games.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3 Sheffield United 1

Crystal Palace v Luton Town (7pm)

New Palace manager Oliver Glasner fell to his first defeat in charge despite taking the lead in the defeat at Spurs, after starting his reign with a 3-0 win against Burnley.

Luton made it four defeats on the spin when they lost 3-2 at home to Aston Villa, despite fighting back from two goals down at Kenlilworth Road. The Hatters are four points shy of safety.

Prediction: Palace 3 Luton 2

Wolves v Fulham (7pm)

Wolves' hopes of making it four wins in five games last week were dashed when they were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle, a result that leaves them 10th in the table.

Fulham's 3-0 win over Brighton means the Cottagers have taken 10 points out of a possible 15 and could break into the top half of the table this weekend, if results go their way.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Fulham 1

Arsenal v Brentford (9.30pm)

Arsenal powered to a seventh successive league victory last week as Sheffield United became the latest team to be blown away by the Gunners, who have scored 31 goals in their win streak.

Brentford were seven minutes away from beating London rivals Chelsea only for a late leveller to deny them all three points in a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees sit 15th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone

Prediction: Arsenal 5 Brentford 1.

Sunday: Aston Villa v Tottenham (5pm)

Villa continued their push for a Champions League spot next season thanks to Lucas Digne's last-gasp winner at Luton that also saw Ollie Watkins score twice.

Spurs are directly below Villa in the table and can cut their advantage to just two points by winning at Villa Park with Ange Postecoglou's side enjoying a game in hand on their rivals.

Prediction: Villa 3 Spurs 2

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (6pm)

This is the third game in a five-match run in the space of 16 days for Brighton, who drew (1-1 at home Everton) then lost (3-0 at Fulham) in the opening two matches of their hectic spell. The Seagulls are ninth in the table.

Forest made it three defeats in four games when Liverpool scored nine minutes into injury time to win 1-0 at the City Ground. They are just four points and one place outside the bottom three.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Forest 1

West Ham v Burnley (5pm)

West Ham will be confident of making it three wins on the trot at the London Stadium on Sunday after beating Brentford and Everton in their last two matches. They are seventh in the table, two points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Burnley are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive league defeat but relegation looks inevitable for Vincent Kompany's men who are 11 points shy of safety with 11 games to go.

Prediction: West Ham 3 Burnley 0

Liverpool v Manchester City (7.45pm)

The top two clash at Anfield with only third-place Arsenal in better form than Liverpool and City. The Reds have won four on the bounce despite a host of injuries to key players.

City are on a high after their comprehensive Manchester derby win last weekend and have not lost a league game since December 6.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Man City 1

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal in the 3-1 Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024. PA

Monday: Chelsea v Newcastle (midnight)

Chelsea needed a late leveller from defender Alex Disasi to rescue a point at Brentford and the Blues have now won just once in five league games, leaving them 11th in the table.

Newcastle registered their first home league win since December 16 when they defeated Wolves 3-0 at St James' Park. That win lifted them up to eighth place, two points behind West Ham in seventh and four ahead of Chelsea, although the London club have a game in hand.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 3