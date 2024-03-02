Nunez snatches late winner for Liverpool at Forest as Spurs and Chelsea stage comebacks

Darwin Nunez marked his return to action with a stoppage-time winner to snatch Premier League leaders Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The Uruguay striker headed home in the ninth minute of added time to lift Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side four points clear at the top of the table.

It appeared that three games in seven days had caught up with the Merseysiders, but Nunez’s last-gasp winner clinched them a first league win at the City Ground in almost 40 years and 14 matches.

It was cruel luck on Forest, who have now won only one of their last seven league games.

Divock Origi had Forest fans on the edge of their seats with the game’s first shot on goal in the 15th minute as his low 25-yard effort against his former club fizzed past Caoimhin Kelleher’s left-hand post.

Liverpool’s response was immediate, with the returning Luis Diaz’s angled drive being deflected for a corner before Forest should have taken the lead.

Origi’s precise pass sprang Anthony Elanga clear one-on-one with Kelleher, who saved brilliantly with his legs to deny the Sweden forward.

Forest defender Murillo then thwarted Diaz in front of goal as a high-tempo first half ebbed and flowed.

Recalled Forest goalkeeper Mats Selz kept Liverpool at bay at the start of the second period, saving from Andy Robertson, back in action after illness, and Alexis Mac Allister in quick succession.

Liverpool stepped up the pressure but were struggling to carve out chances and Klopp sent on Nunez for his first appearance in four matches along with Wataru Endo.

Nuno was quickly into the action, firing into the side-netting, but it was Forest who threatened to break the deadlock when Elanga’s first-time effort from Harry Toffolo’s cross was off target.

Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns made his first Premier League appearance as a late substitute for Cody Gakpo as the visitors pressed for a winner.

Forest skipper Ryan Yates brilliantly blocked Nunez’s shot on the edge of the box, but after Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort was blocked at the other end, Forest were punished for failing to clear a corner.

Mac Allister swung over a cross from the right and Nunez stole in between Forest’s defenders to secure Liverpool a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Mac Allister said afterwards: "This is such a special day for us. To win it like that is not easy. We came to a tough place.

"In that moment I knew it was last minute and I just had to put it in. Darwin is such an important player for us.

"There is no easy game in the Premier League. Very happy, very happy."

Liverpool boss Klopp, told BBC Sport: "Pretty special afternoon. It's been a tricky schedule.

"This game didn't go easy for us. We didn't have a great rhythm and the boys felt the intensity for the first time.

"If you'd told me 12 days ago we would win all four games I would have said no chance, it was impossible. In the circumstances winning the games is ridiculous.

"We will recharge until the next game. It's pretty special what the boys did. To get to that points tally was a big fight. It never was easy."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou hopes Timo Werner gains confidence after he scored to help his side earn a much-needed 3-1 home win over Crystal Palace.

Spurs were set for a second consecutive defeat when Eberechi Eze curled home a sumptuous free-kick for the visitors just before the hour mark.

But Werner, who had been guilty of missing a glorious first-half chance, made amends when he tapped in with 77 minutes played after excellent work by Brennan Johnson to spark a late turnaround by the hosts, with Cristian Romero and captain Son Heung-min also scoring.

Postecoglou praised the contribution of the Germany forward, saying: “I thought Timo, he missed the chance in the first half but he was a constant threat to them and was in the right area for the goal.

“I understand that with attacking players, goals make them feel better and make them more confident.

“A goal always helps, it was pleasing for us and it was an important time in the game. It was great for him to score.”

The win keeps Spurs in fifth place, five points clear of Manchester United, who take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea also staged a late comeback at neighbours Brentford, with Axel Disasi rescuing a point for Mauricio Pochettino's side with an 83rd-minute header.

Brentford 2 Chelsea 2 - in pictures

Chelsea's Axel Disasi celebrates with teammate Malo Gusto after scoring their second goal in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on March 2, 2024. PA

Nicholas Jackson had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 35th minute before Mads Roerslev equalised on the break, The home side then took the lead through a brilliant volley from Yoane Wissa, before Disasi grabbed a point for Chelsea.

Bees boss Thomas Frank felt he got the response he wanted from his patched-up side after the 4-2 defeat at West Ham on Monday.

“I would have loved three points, but it was a relatively even game in terms of chances,” said Frank.

“I’m very pleased with the response after a bad performance at West Ham. Today I must say, impressive."

Newcastle United blew away Wolverhampton Wanderes 3-1 at St James's Park thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento, while Fulham beat Brighton 3-0, with Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Bobby de Cordova-Reid getting on the scoresheet for the home side at Craven Cottage,

Everton, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by West Ham at Goodison Park despite taking the lead though Beto in the 56th minute. Kurt Zouma equalised for the visitors in the 62nd minute and the game looked to be heading for a draw before Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored in stoppage time to hand the points to David Moyes's side.