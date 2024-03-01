Premier League predictions: City beat United in Manchester derby, Arsenal batter Blades

There was no change to the Premier League top three last weekend, although table-topping Liverpool saw their lead cut to just a single point.

While Jurgen Klopp's side were busy beating Chelsea in the League Cup final, second-placed Manchester City battled to a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, while Arsenal continued their recent goal fest with a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United and remain third, one point shy of the reigning champions.

Aston Villa are fourth thanks to their 4-2 over Nottingham Forest, with fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur not in action due to scheduled opponents Chelsea's appearance in the League Cup final.

Manchester United lost ground on the top four after falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Fulham.

The bottom three also remains the same after Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all lost – to Wolves, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively.

Saturday: Brentford v Chelsea (7pm kick off UAE)

Brentford's miserable run continued last week after losing 4-2 at West Ham United meaning Thomas Frank's side have won just twice in 11 games and are now only five points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea missed out on their first piece of silverware since winning the Champions League in 2021 in a dramatic extra-time defeat to Liverpool. The Blues then needed a last-gasp effort from Conor Gallagher to defeat second-tier Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Chelsea 2

Everton v West Ham (7pm)

Everton had to settle for a point after Brighton grabbed an equaliser deep into injury time, their fifth draw in six games. But Sean Dyche's side were given something of a boost midweek when their penalty for breaking Premier League financial rules was reduced from 10 points to six after an appeal. That decision lifted them five points clear of the bottom three.

There was relief for David Moyes at the London Stadium on Monday when the former Everton manager saw his team secure their first win of 2024 by beating Brentford, moving the Hammers up to eighth in the table.

Prediction: Everton 1 West Ham 1

Fulham v Brighton (7pm)

Fulham secured a memorable three points at Old Trafford thanks to Alex Iwobi's injury-time winner, ending a run of 11 Premier League away games without a win for the West London club.

Brighton were denied a second win on the trot when they drew at home to Everton – and needed a 97th-minute header from captain Lewis Dunk to rescue a point that keeps them seventh in the standings. They were also knocked out the FA Cup by Wolves midweek.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Brighton 2

Newcastle v Wolves (7pm)

The Magpies suffered a humbling defeat at Arsenal last weekend and needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup three days later. They sit 10th in in the table two points shy of the top seven and seven behind Manchester United in sixth.

Wolves moved ahead of Newcastle in the standings when they made it three wins in their last four games by defeating Sheffield United 1-0 at Molineux.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (7pm)

Two defeats in a matter of days for Forest as they followed their 4-2 reverse at Aston Villa by losing at home to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are just one place and four points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have enjoyed a week to remember. After beating Chelsea at Wembley, Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit squad secured their spot in the FA Cup last-eight by defeating second-tier Southampton 3-0 at Anfield.

Prediction: Forest 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk with the League Cup trophy after their 1-0 extra-time victory against Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024. PA

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Spurs should be feeling refreshed after having last weekend off and need a victory to keep the pressure on fourth-place Villa, who have opened up a five-point lead. Although the North London club enjoy a game in hand on their rivals.

New Palace manager Oliver Glanser enjoyed a winning start to his reign after three second-half goals sealed a 3-0 home win over struggling Burnley. The Eagles are now eight points clear of the drop zone in 13th place.

Prediction: Spurs 3 Palace 1

Luton Town v Aston Villa (9.30pm)

Luton have just suffered a triple blow. First, they fell to a 4-1 league hammering at Liverpool that leaves them four points shy of safety. Then relegation rivals Everton gained four points after their punishment for breaking financial rules was reduced. Finally, the Hatters were thrashed 6-2 by Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Villa have now won three out of their last four games to maintain their push for Champions League spot next season. Their win against Forest last week ended a run of three successive home defeats in the league and FA Cup.

Prediction: Luton 1 Villa 3

Sunday: Burnley v Bournemouth (5pm)

Burnley are only off the bottom because Sheffield United's goal difference is even worse than theirs. Both clubs are now a mammoth 11 points behind fourth-bottom Forest.

Bournemouth made life difficult for reigning champions Manchester City last week but opponents Burnley are the only club to have secured fewer Premier League points than the Cherries' three in 2024.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Bournemouth 1

Manchester City v Manchester United (7.30pm)

City remain on course for a repeat of last season's treble after wins over Bournemouth and Luton, in the league and FA Cup respectively. Their next five league matches are all against teams currently in the top seven.

United's surprise home defeat by Fulham ended a run of four consecutive victories. They are sixth in the table, eight points behind fourth-place Villa.

Prediction: Man City 3 Man United 0

79 – Erling Haaland has 79 goals in 83 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions since his debut in July 2022, at least 30 more than any other Premier League player during that time (Mohamed Salah next with 49). Chasm. pic.twitter.com/L1pG7IkzuI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2024

Monday: Sheffield United v Arsenal (midnight)

The Blades fell to narrow defeat at Wolves on Sunday that leaves them bottom of the pile with the worst record in the division for scoring and conceding goals.

Arsenal are in rampant form having scored 25 goals and conceded just three times in six matches following their demolition of Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium last time out.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0 Arsenal 4