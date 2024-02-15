Premier League predictions: Brentford hold Liverpool, Man City sink Chelsea

The Premier League's top three remains unchanged after last week's fixtures with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all securing comfortable wins.

Leaders Liverpool eased past Burnley 3-1 at Anfield to maintain their two-point lead at the top, while Manchester City continued their win-streak with a 2-0 home victory over Everton.

The most impressive performance, though, came from the Gunners who thrashed West Ham United 6-0 at the London Stadium, a win that leaves them level on points with second-placed City.

Bottom club Sheffield United secured a vital win at 17th-placed Luton Town and are now level on 13 points with Burnley. Everton remain in the final relegation spot following their loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Below, you can see our predictions for this weekend's fixtures.

Saturday: Brentford v Liverpool (4.30pm kick off UAE)

Ivan Toney was again among the goals for Brentford as the Bees secured a deserved 2-0 victory at Wolves, leaving Thomas Frank's side six points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand.

Liverpool responded well to their defeat against title rivals Arsenal by dispatching Burnley in front of a club record league crowd at Anfield of 59,896.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Liverpool 2

Burnley v Arsenal (7pm)

Only goal difference keeps the Clarets off the bottom of the table following six games without a victory – the last of which came on December 23 – leaving them seven points from safety.

Arsenal were in sparkling form on Sunday when they hit West Ham for six in what was there biggest ever Premier League away win, making it four victories on the spin for Mikel Arteta's men. The result leaves them third in the table, behind Manchester City only on goals scored.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Arsenal 3

Fulham v Aston Villa (7pm)

A Rodrigo Muniz doubles earned Fulham their first Premier League win of 2024 as they defeated Bournemouth 3-1 at Craven Cottage, which lifted them above the Cherries and up to 12th.

Villa lost for the third home match in a row in all competitions as they followed on from defeats against Newcastle in the league and Chelsea in the FA Cup by conceding an 86th-minute winner to Manchester United on Sunday. It meant Unai Emery's men dropped out of the top four.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Villa 2

Newcastle v Bournemouth (7pm)

Newcastle made it seven points out of a possible nine following their battling 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe's side are seventh in the table, five points behind sixth-place Manchester United.

After an excellent run under manager Andoni Iraola – when they won six out of seven matches – the Cherries are now suffering a slump in form that has seen them fail to record a victory from their last five games, drawing two and losing three – although they remain eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 0

Nottingham Forest v West Ham (7pm)

Forest are looking nervously over their shoulder after taking just one point from their last five games that leaves them two points and two places outside the bottom three.

The Hammers need an immediate response after their 6-0 humiliation at home to Arsenal last week, which was their joint-heaviest home defeat in the league. David Moyes' side have yet to win this year, their last victory coming away to the Gunners on December 28.

Prediction: Forest 2 West Ham 2

Tottenham v Wolves (7pm)

Spurs staged a come-from-behind victory against Wolves, with captain Son Heung-min playing his first game since returning from Asian Cup duty. The South Korean supplied the cross for fellow substitute Brennan Johnson to fire home from close range to seal a 2-1 win. They moved up to fourth place and are well in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Wolves suffered a second successive defeat at Molineux, losing 2-0 to Brentford, halting their climb up the table. Gary O'Neil's side are just outside the top half in 11th place, but will find the going tough in North London.

Prediction: Tottenham 3 Wolves 1

Manchester City v Chelsea (9.30pm)

The Manchester City juggernaut appears to have hit top gear as Erling Haaland's two goals saw them ease past Everton at the Etihad Stadium – their 10th successive win in all competitions, including the Fifa Club World Cup and FA Cup, and their sixth in a row in the Premier League.

Chelsea returned to winning ways after two defeats when two late goals from Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez earned them a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace but they remain a mammoth 18 points behind City in the table.

Prediction: Man City 3 Chelsea 1

12 - Kevin De Bruyne has provided 12 assists for Erling Haaland in all competitions, the most of any Premier League player for a specific teammate since the start of last season. Service. pic.twitter.com/KPSz4z2NFS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2024

Sunday: Sheffield United v Brighton (6pm)

Relief for the Blades last weekend when they secured a vital Premier League win at relegation rivals Luton – their first away from Bramall Lane all season that came on the back of a 5-0 home battering by Aston Villa the previous week.

Brighton were edged out 2-1 by Tottenham, despite taking a first-half lead in North London, and have recorded only one win in five matches, although they remain in the top-half of the table.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Brighton 4

Luton v Manchester United (8.30pm)

Last week's defeat at home to Sheffield United was a body blow for the Hatters after some impressive performances of late that saw them thrash Brighton and draw at Newcastle. Rob Edwards' men are now just one point above third-bottom Everton.

Manchester United made it three wins in a row when a late Scott McTominay header sealed three points at Aston Villa. United are sixth, six points behind fourth-place Spurs.

Prediction: Luton 1 Man United 2

Monday: Everton v Crystal Palace (midnight)

Everton's loss at Man City last Saturday means Sean Dyche's side have now gone seven league games without a win. The Merseysiders' last three points came away to Burnley on December 16.

Palace have problems of their own after losing to Chelsea on Monday, a third defeat in four games that means they are only five points clear of the bottom three.

Prediction: Everton 1 Palace 0