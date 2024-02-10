Premier League: Wins for Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs, while Blades stun Luton

Liverpool overcame struggling Burnley to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side had been knocked off the top by Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Everton earlier in the day.

It looked as though Liverpool might end the weekend in second after Burnley's Dara O'Shea cancelled out Diogo Jota's opening goal.

But Liverpool recovered their composure in the second half as strikes from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez lifted them two points clear of second-placed City.

Klopp said: "It's not only the three points. You cannot have momentum guarenteed all the time. Nine days ago we played incredible against Chelsea then we lost to Arsenal. It's always a different challenge. If it's not clicking straight away, fight through it. It was really tough today but the boys fought through and got three points."

City kept the pressure up as two goals from Erling Haaland – his first since November after returning from injury – saw off a spirited effort from Everton.

Haaland rattled home a loose ball following a corner on 71 minutes and then raced clear late on to make the points safe.

City defender John Stones said: "We have had tough games against Everton home and away so to get the win in the fashion we did with the clean sheet is really pleasing, especially after the first half which was so difficult for us to find spaces and create chances."

Erling Haaland scores his second goal against Everton. Getty Images

Elsewhere, Brennan Johnson scored deep into added time to clinch a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham against Brighton.

Pascal Gross’ 17th-minute penalty had given Brighton a half-time lead but the points looked set to be shared after Pape Sarr levelled for Tottenham in the 61st minute. Yet, Son Heung-min, back in the team after Asian Cup duty, found fellow substitute Johnson deep into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told the BBC: "It was a great finish for us and the supporters. It's a reward for our second half efforts but we weren't great in the first half. Part of that was because Brighton are a great team and we lacked some discipline.

"It's fair to say that we are still a work in progress but we had a world-class player in Son [Heung-min], who makes the most difficult ball look simple to set up Brennan [Johnson].

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates scoring a late winner against Brighton. PA

At the bottom, Sheffield United stunned Luton Town with a 3-1 win at Kenilworth Road. The hosts were on a good run of form but the Blades finished up handsome winners.

Cameron Archer fired the opener before James McAtee converted from the penalty spot as the visitors went 2-0 up. Carlton Morris got one back for Luton, scoring a penalty shortly after the break, but Vini Souza restored United's two-goal cushion 18 minutes from time.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "The reaction of the players this week has been great. Our attitude was only going to be answered when it is questioned on the pitch, and I thought they were outstanding and deserved the result."

Meanwhile, Brentford won 2-0 at Wolves thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard put the Bees ahead just after the half hour with a header from a corner, and Toney banked the points with his third goal in four games.

Fulham beat Bournemouth 3-1 to record their first win of the calendar year. Rodrigo Muniz scored twice after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had opened the scoring. Marco Senesi replied for the Cherries.

"It’s a great win for us," Fulham manager Marco Silva told the BBC. "A big win and well deserved. Overall we were the better team over 90 minutes. The first half was at a very good level."