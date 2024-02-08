Premier League predictions: Villa to edge Man United, big wins for Liverpool and Man City

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool saw their lead cut to just two points following Sunday's defeat at Arsenal and Manchester City's win at home to Brentford on Monday.

City and Arsenal are now level on 49 points behind Liverpool with Pep Guardiola's City having played a game less than both their rivals (22).

Aston Villa occupy fourth spot, two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and eight ahead of Manchester United in sixth.

At the bottom, Sheffield United are in desperate trouble, 10 points shy of safety, with Burnley a place and three points ahead.

Everton occupy the final relegation place, one point behind Luton Town, although they await the result of their appeal against a 10-point Premier League deduction for a breach of Financial Fair Play.

Below, you can see our predictions for this weekend's fixtures.

Saturday: Man City v Everton (4.30pm kick off UAE)

Manchester City look in ominous form after winning five successive games.

Their last outing saw them come from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 at the Etihad, with Phil Foden helping himself to a hat-trick.

After dropping back down into the bottom three, this is the last fixture Everton could do with right now. Sean Dyche's side have drawn three matches on the spin but have not won in six and have lost 11 out of their last 12 league fixtures against City.

Prediction: Man City 3 Everton 0

Fulham v Bournemouth (7pm)

Victories continue to be hard to come by for Fulham who have won only once in seven league matches, and were also knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup last month. They threw away a two-goal lead before drawing 2-2 at Burnley last weekend.

Bournemouth have taken two points out of a possible 12 after drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest but sit comfortably in 12th place, one point and once place ahead of Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 1

Liverpool v Burnley (7pm)

Liverpool will be looking for a return to winning ways after losing 3-1 at Arsenal – only their second defeat in 23 league games this season.

Burnley showed some fight when they came back from two down to earn a point against Fulham, thanks to a brace from loan signing David Datro Fofana on his home debut. But the Clarets remain seven points from safety having won only three times all campaign.

Prediction: Liverpool 4 Burnley 1

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates with teammates after he scored their third goal in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. AFP

Luton v Sheffield United (7pm)

Luton have certainly been among the goals of late having followed up their 4-0 demolition of Brighton with a manic 4-4 draw at Newcastle United.

The Blades are in desperate trouble; bottom of the pile, struggling for points and goals while leaking them like a sieve. They were battered 5-0 at home by Aston Vila last time out.

Prediction: Luton 3 Sheffield United 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton (7pm)

Tottenham dropped out of the top four after their draw against Everton, which saw them concede an injury-time leveller at Goodison Park after Richarlison had twice put Spurs in front against his old club.

Brighton produced a great response to their battering at Luton by sticking four past Crystal Palace on the south coast which leaves the Seagulls eighth in the table.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Brighton 1

Wolves v Brentford (7pm)

Wolves secured an impressive 4-2 win at Chelsea last weekend and Gary O'Neil's side have lost just once in six games. They are 10th in the table, six points off the top six.

Brentford are finding this season a struggle. Monday's defeat to Manchester City was their seventh in eight league games and leaves them three points above the bottom three.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (9.30pm)

Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest are hovering just two points above the drop zone having taken one point from their last three games, courtesy of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. They will be looking to complete a home and away double over the Magpies.

Newcastle will be looking for a better defensive showing after conceding four at home to Luton but Eddie Howe's side have only won once in their previous six games and lie ninth in the table, five points off the top six.

Prediction: Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday: West Ham v Arsenal (6pm)

The Hammers have now gone four games without a win and were beaten 3-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, dropping them to seventh in the table after being leapfrogged by the Red Devils.

Arsenal will be looking to build on the momentum of Sunday's win over Liverpool which was their third win on the trot.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Arsenal 3

Aston Villa v Manchester United (8.30pm)

Match of the weekend sees fourth-placed Villa entertain Manchester United in sixth. Villa responded well to losing their first home game since February – against Newcastle – by thrashing Sheffield United.

United secured probably their best result of the season last time out when they eased past West Ham at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Villa 3 Man United 2

Monday: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (midnight)

Both teams fell to chastening defeats last weekend. Palace were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thumping at Brighton that also saw key player Michael Olise limp off 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute. The Eagles are only five points above the relegation zone.

The pressure is building on Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea's 4-2 humbling by Wolves, a second defeat in a row that leaves them seven points off the top six, 15 shy of the top four and 20 behind leaders Liverpool.

Prediction: Palace 0 Chelsea 2