Foden, Cunha and Garnacho dazzle: Premier League team of the week

Phil Foden's hat-trick in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brentford on Monday made it the highest-scoring matchweek in Premier League history.

An incredible 45 goals were shared across the 10 games that made up Matchweek 23, beating the previous record by a single goal.

Foden's treble came at the expense of the heroics of Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who also grabbed an assist as City were forced to come from behind.

The win took Pep Guardiola's reigning champions to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

It followed a goal-packed Sunday where Wolves beat a miserable Chelsea 4-2 thanks to a Matheus Cunha hat-trick and Alejandro Garnacho's double lifted Manchester United to a 3-0 win over West Ham United. Arsenal kept their title hopes alive as they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Liverpool while Nottingham Forest claimed a point against 10-man Bournemouth.

Saturday's action saw Everton and Tottenham share the spoils at Goodison Park. The Toffees had trailed to a Richarlison brace but were indebted to a 94th-minute equaliser from defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Aston Villa recorded the biggest victory of the weekend, slicing open Sheffield United time and again in a 5-0 victory that leaves the Blades 10 points from safety.

Luton Town scored four goals for a second game in a row but also shipped four in a thrilling match against Newcastle United. Burnley did their relegation prospects few favours with a 2-2 home draw to Fulham while Brighton & Hove Albion ended a seven-game winless streak by dispatching Crystal Palace 4-1.

To see who makes our Premier League team of the week, scroll through the picture gallery at the top of the page.