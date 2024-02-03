Premier League round-up: Crystal Palace boss Hodgson under fire after Brighton hammering

Angry Crystal Palace fans called for manager Roy Hodgson's head after they were trounced 4-1 by rivals Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

A poor run has left Palace down in 14th place in the table, five points above the drop zone, and a heavy defeat on England's south coast led to the away supporters chanting against boss Hodgson and chairman Steve Parish.

Brighton scored three first-half goals to race into the lead. Palace started slowly and went behind when Lewis Dunk headed in a corner from Pascal Gross. Roberto de Zerbi's team dominated the first half and doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Jack Hinshelwood headed in Tariq Lamptey's cross at the back post.

It was 3-0 a minute later when Palace's deadline-day signing Adam Wharton was caught in possession and Gross fed Facundo Buonanotte to score from close range. Palace got one back when Jean-Philippe Mateta headed in Joachim Andersen's cross but Joao Pedro restored the three-goal cushion.

Mateta said: "To lose 4-1 in the derby is always hard but you have to keep going. They scored early and when you score early in the Premier League it is hard."

Palace's day was made worse by an injury to key player Michael Olise, and Mateta added: "I didn't see what happened. I turned around and he was in the dressing room. He is one of the best players at Palace."

“ROY HODGSON, WE WANT YOU TO STAY” 🎶



Is ringing around The Amex from the Brighton fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/mYgH3xKs0q — SEAGULLS SOCIAL (@SeagullsSocial) February 3, 2024

In the day's most entertaining game, Newcastle United came back from 4-2 down to draw 4-4 with Luton Town at St James' Park. Sean Longstaff put Newcastle ahead in the seventh minute with a clinical close-range finish from Kieran Trippier's cross.

But Gabriel Osho headed Luton level in the 21st minute when he rose to finish off Ross Barkley's cross. Longstaff restored Newcastle's advantage two minutes later, pouncing to net the rebound after Anthony Gordon's shot was parried by Thomas Kaminski.

Barkley netted five minutes before half-time, slotting into the empty net after Martin Dubravka saved Alfie Doughty's effort. Luton won a 59th-minute penalty after Chiedozie Ogbene was pulled back by Dan Burn, the decision given after a lengthy VAR check to determine the foul was inside the area. Carlton Morris scored but had to retake the kick due to encroachment, holding his nerve to net with his second attempt.

Elijah Adebayo's composed strike three minutes later increased Luton's lead, but Trippier's 67th-minute close-range finish gave Newcastle hope.

Harvey Barnes, playing for the first time since September after injury, completed Newcastle's escape act six minutes later with a fierce finish into the bottom corner.

4 - Luton today scored four goals in an away top-flight game for the first time since September 1987 (5-2 vs Oxford), while Newcastle conceded four goals in a home top-flight match against newly promoted opposition for the first time since March 1976 (3-4 vs Man Utd). Entertained pic.twitter.com/cEf0xbEzx2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2024

Elsewhere, David Datro Fofana inspired Burnley's fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham at Turf Moor.

Fulham went in front through Joao Palhinha's 18th-minute header and Rodrigo Muniz increased their lead with his first Premier League goal, a lob over James Trafford three minutes later.

But Ivory Coast striker Fofana, recently signed on loan from Chelsea, got one back with a 71st-minute header.

The 21-year-old equalised two minutes into stoppage time when he bundled home Wilson Odobert's cross to leave second bottom Burnley seven points from safety.

In the early game, Jarrad Branthwaite's 94th minute equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for Everton against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

Former Everton hero Richarlison's double, on his first return to Merseyside, looked set to take Spurs level on points with third-placed Arsenal. But Ange Postecoglou's team were denied at the death when Branthwaite met a free-kick at the far post to bundle home and boost Everton's chances of survival.