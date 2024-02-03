Everton v Tottenham player ratings: Pickford 7, Branthwaite 8; Van de Ven 8, Richarlison 9

Jarrad Branthwaite's 94th minute equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for Everton against Tottenham that dragged the Toffees out of the relegation zone at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Former Everton hero Richarlison's double, on his first return to Goodison Park, looked set to take Spurs level on points with third-placed Arsenal.

But Ange Postecoglou's team were denied at the death when Branthwaite met a free-kick at the far post to bundle home and boost Everton's chances of survival.

Richarlison had scored just one Premier League goal for Tottenham between his £60 million move in July 2022 and December 2023. But he has now struck nine times in Tottenham's last eight league games, with his superb form timely in the absence of Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup.

The 26-year-old was applauded by the Everton support after he refused to celebrate his goals and even raised a hand in apology to the home fans.

Everton defender Branthwaite told BBC Sport: "It's a massive result for us. Going down early in the game, we showed real team mentality to get back into it.

"We are fighting right until the end in matches and giving ourselves a chance to get something from games. A lot of our goals have come from set pieces and it's something we work on a lot. We have people in every position to score, it fell to me at the back post and I just put it in."

