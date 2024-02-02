Premier League predictions: Liverpool beat Arsenal in title tussle, Man City win again

There is no let up in the Premier League fixture list as we hurtle from a busy midweek schedule straight into a full weekend programme.

Liverpool remain top of the pile following their 4-1 demolition of Chelsea at Anfield with Manchester City and Arsenal five points behind after their respective 3-1 and 2-1 victories over Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham Hotspur complete the top-four, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference, while West Ham are seven points behind them in sixth and Manchester United sit seventh.

Sheffield United prop up the rest in 20th place, two points shy of Burnley, while Everton occupy the final relegation spot, six points ahead of the Clarets.

This weekend's fixture list starts with Everton against Spurs at Goodison Park in Saturday's early game, while the are four 7pm (UAE) kick offs with Brighton playing host to Crystal Palace on the south coast, Burnley entertaining Fulham and Newcastle United versus Luton Town at St James' Park. Sheffield United face Aston Villa in Yorkshire in the late match.

Sunday starts with three games at 6pm: Bournemouth at home to Nottingham Forest, Chelsea tackling Wolves at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United up against West Ham at Old Trafford. The late game is a top three clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

There is one game left on Monday when Brentford take on champions Manchester City in the capital.

