Harry Kane scores in Bayern's win at Augsburg but Kingsley Coman picks up injury

Harry Kane scored his 23rd Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich in a 3-2 win over local rivals Augsburg on Saturday – but fellow forward Kingsley Coman went off to add to their growing injury worries.

Kane needed a VAR review before being awarded Bayern's third goal. He was in an offside position when Jamal Musiala played the ball, but the replay showed it came off Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic. It followed two Bundesliga games without a goal for Kane, his longest such break since signing for Bayern.

Earlier, 19-year-old midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring with his first goal in the Bundesliga following a corner. Alphonso Davies hit a low, curling drive to make it 2-0, for his first goal since scoring against Augsburg 10 months ago. Ermedin Demirovic's header briefly gave Augsburg hope of a comeback before Kane scored.

Bayern gave away two late penalties, one saved by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the other converted by Demirovic.

Bayern forward Coman seemed to be injured as Pavlovic scored the opening goal. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was already contending with a raft of injuries and absences among key players.

New loan signing Eric Dier had his first Bayern start since joining from Tottenham alongside Matthijs de Ligt in the centre of defence. Raphael Guerreiro, normally a left-back, was on the right of defence, while Pavlovic made his fourth career Bundesliga start in midfield.

Bayern stayed second as league leaders Bayer Leverkusen hosted Borussia Moenchengladbach in Saturday's late kick-off.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart hammered Leipzig 5-2.

Deniz Undav's hat-trick for Stuttgart gave his team the edge in the race to qualify for the Champions League. Leipzig have started 2024 with three straight losses in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart stayed third and tightened its hold on a Champions League qualifying place. The team showed it can get goals even without top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who is with Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda scored for Leipzig but the young forwards couldn't balance out poor defending, especially for Undav's third goal, when Leipzig seemed unprepared for a quickly taken Stuttgart free kick.

Enzo Millot had opened Stuttgart's account after 25 minutes and Jamie Lewelling scored their other goal on 48 minutes.