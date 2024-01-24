Chelsea v Middlesbrough player ratings: Chilwell 8, Enzo 7, Palmer 8; Barlaser 4

Chelsea stormed into the Carabao Cup final with a 6-1 thrashing of second-tier Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to easily overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit.

The Blues struck four times before half time as Jonny Howson's own goal, Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer put Mauricio Pochettino's men on the road to Wembley next month.

Palmer and Noni Madueke piled the pain on Middlesbrough in the closing stages on a night that could prove the turning point in Pochettino's early reign in charge.

A much tougher test awaits against either Premier League leaders Liverpool or local rivals Fulham on February 25, but there are promising signs for the Argentine that an expensively assembled yet still raw squad is beginning to come together.

The former Tottenham coach had to call for calm after sections of the Chelsea support turned against Pochettino and his players after losing at the Riverside a two weeks ago.

But Boro are 11th in the Championship and the gulf in class between the sides eventually told over 180 minutes.

“After the first game, we knew it'd be difficult but to get the win and go to Wembley for the first time this season, it's going to be a good day,” said Palmer.

“I missed three sitters in the first game so it was always in the back of my mind coming into this game. To score two and go through to Wembley, I'm happy.

“We've not had the best of starts, there is no hiding it but to go to Wembley is a great opportunity to get a trophy and we're looking forward to it.”

“Today was a great game after losing the first game,” added defender Disasi.

“I'm happy because we showed another face and deserved to win. For me, it will be the first time I go to Wembley so I'm happy about this.

“After the first game, we were all angry and the coach said we had to push and play hard.

“He put me at right-back and I tried to do my best for the team.

“We have to keep this mentality in the league also to win more games. I think we are in a good way and need to stay focused.”

