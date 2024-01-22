Bournemouth v Liverpool player ratings: Christie 7, Solanke 4; Jota 9, Nunez 8

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten run to 14 games on Sunday.

The visitors were frustrated in a cagey first half of few goalscoring chances but stepped up several gears after the break with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scoring twice.

Nunez made it 1-0 in the 49th minute after a slick passing move carved up Bournemouth's defence and the influential Jota put the game out of reach of the hosts with two clinical finishes in the 70th and 79th minutes.

Uruguayan Nunez put the seal on a dominant Liverpool display with his second goal in stoppage time.

“Bournemouth were a team in form, we had this small break now so maybe that's why we took a bit of time to get into the game,” said Jota.

“We were a bit static in the first half but in the second half we changed, everything flowed better and we deserved the three points in the end.

“We were too static, we changed players from one side to the other and they got a bit tried and started to give us a yard or two more space. They played really good in the first half but we converted our chances in the second half and that's football."

Liverpool have 48 points from 21 games with champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa on 43 points. City do have a game in hand of Jurgen Klopp's side. Bournemouth are in 12th place with 25 points.