Iraq beat Japan in one of all-time great Asian Cup shocks

Iraq claimed one of the all-time great Asian Cup shocks on Friday when they defeated one of the tournament favourites in Japan and qualified for the knockout stages in Qatar.

A first-half double from Aymen Hussein earned Iraq a 2-1 victory – their first over the Japanese in 42 years – in front of jubilant fans at the Education City Stadium.

Iraq won their first game at the tournament 3-1 against Indonesia and their latest victory took them top of Group D with six points, three clear of Japan in second place. They face Vietnam in their final group game on Wednesday.

Roared on by thousands of Iraqi supporters in the stadium, Iraq opened the scoring inside five minutes when Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to deal with a cross, parrying the ball straight to Hussein who headed it into the top corner.

Iraq, who are ranked 63 in the world to Japan's 17, made 2-0 in first-half injury-time when Ahmed Al Hajjaj skipped past his marker and floated in a cross that was headed home from point-blank range by Hussein.

A goal from Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo in the third minute of second-half injury time ensured a nervy finish but Japan could not find the goal that would prevent them losing an Asian Cup group-stage game for the first time in 26 matches.

