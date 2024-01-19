Erling Haaland is player of the year as Man City dominate Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Manchester City dominated the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Palm Jumeirah on Friday night, with striker Erling Haaland collecting Best Men’s Player – although Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo did pick up a trio of honours too.

The 14th edition of the awards, taking place at Atlantis, The Palm, and staged in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, saw City sweep six prizes, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak named Best President, Pep Guardiola Best Coach and the treble-winners Best Men’s Club. Also, Rodri took Best Midfielder, with Ederson named Best Goalkeeper.

The success commemorated City’s incredible 2022/23 season in which they became only the second club to win the English Premier League, the Uefa Champions League and the FA Cup. In 2023, Guardiola’s side captured five trophies in all, including the Uefa Super Cup and, last month, the Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The entire City delegation, including their 25-man squad who are in the UAE for a warm-weather training camp, were present at the awards. Organisers said the winners were selected with help from more than 70 million fan votes from 225-plus countries and territories.

Ronaldo, who before the awards took to the stage alongside City pair Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias for a panel discussion under the banner of the 18th Dubai International Sports Conference, scooped awards for Best Middle East Player, the Globe Soccer Maradona Award for most goals scored in a calendar year, and Fans’ Favourite Player of the Year.

Ronaldo, 39 next month, enjoyed a stunning 2023 in front of goal. He struck 54 times in the calendar year to pip to the award the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Haaland.

Other winners included the in-form Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who received the Power Horse Emerging Player Award, and Spanish World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati, who was named Best Women’s Player. Barcelona were awarded Best Women’s Club, while Egyptian giants and current and Al Ahly received Best Middle East Club.

Elsewhere on the night, Brazil captain and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, and former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, were each presented with Player Career Awards. Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who led his homeland to Fifa World Cup glory in 2022, received a Coach Career Award.

Full list of winners

Best Men’s Player: Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Fans’ Favourite Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)

Best President: Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Manchester City)

Best Coach: Pep Guardiola

Best Middle East Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)

Best Men’s Club: Manchester City

Best Women’s Club: FC Barcelona

Best Midfielder: Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)

Best Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)

Best Sporting Director: Cristiano Giuntoli (Juventus)

Best Agent: Jorge Mendes (Gestifute)

Best Middle East Club: Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Power Horse Emerging Player: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Globe Soccer Maradona Award: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)

Player Career Award: Casemiro

Player Career Award: John Terry

Coach Career Award: Lionel Scaloni

Best Middle East Media Company: Saudi Media Company

Serie A – Best Digital Content by a Club: AS Roma

Serie A – Best Digital Content by a Player: Rafael Leão (AC Milan and Portugal)

Best Social Media Influencer: Alnoufali_7

Best Digital Journalist: Fabrizio Romano

Best Esports Player: Msdossary7

Best Video Creator: Asgari_freestyle