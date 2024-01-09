Wigan v Man United player ratings: Tickle 8, Humphreys 5; Fernandes 8, Hojlund 6

Manchester United eased to a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over third-tier Wigan Athletic on Monday.

The Premier League side dominated at the DW Stadium – enjoying 33 attempts on goal, with 14 on target – but could only find the back of the net twice, with striker Rasmus Hojlund in particular guilty of a number of glaring misses.

In the end, goals in each half, from Diogo Dalot and a Bruno Fernandes penalty, were enough to earn Erik ten Hag's victory and a place in the fourth round, where they will face a trip to either League Two Newport or non-League Eastleigh.

“We created a lot of chances and what would have made the difference today was putting the ball in the net a bit more with the occasions which we had,” Dalot said on ITV1.

“They had one or two counter-attacks but overall we controlled the game and had some good moments.”

On his goal, the Portuguese full-back added: “It gave a little more comfort to the team. We needed a goal so we could be a little more calm and not rushing to score another one.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored even more, overall that is what we missed today.”

The League One side could actually have taken a shock early lead when Thelo Aasgaard's low shot was well saved by Andre Onana in the third minute. But that was to be the Latics best chance of the game as the visitors quickly took charge of the tie.

Dalot scored in the 22nd minute when Marcus Rashford had a shot blocked before laying the ball off to the Portuguese, who took a touch before finding the bottom corner of the net from just outside the 18-yard box.

Rashford briefly celebrated what he thought was a goal when Sam Tickle fumbled his strike but the Wigan goalkeeper dived to gather the ball on the line.

Fellow forward Hojlund was left frustrated by a trio of near-misses before half-time, while winger Alejandro Garnacho had a shot that ricocheted off the bar.

Fernandes doubled United's lead in the 74th minute after Liam Shaw caught the captain's foot in the box and the Portuguese midfielder sent Tickle the wrong way from the spot.

“I'm proud of my players,” said Wigan manager Sean Maloney. “It was a difficult match. When you play an opponent that has that much talent in the final third, it's very hard to then press. I was really happy with our players.

“There were moments early and in these games, you have to take those chances. In fairness, Manchester United had a lot of chances as well. Difficult match but a brilliant experience for our players.”

