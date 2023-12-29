Erik ten Hag: Manchester United investors Ineos 'want to work with me'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident he has a long-term future at the club, claiming the club's new investors Ineos "want to work with me".

The group, headed by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in United in a deal that will also see them take control of the sporting side of the business.

And with United experiencing a difficult season on the pitch, that has raised questions about Dutchman Ten Hag's position.

However, while admitting he is yet to speak to them directly, he says he has received assurances.

"The schedule is so condensed so I didn't have the time so far to speak with them, but it will come and I look forward to it," Ten Hag said on Friday.

"They want to work with me, I want to work with them. We will have the conversations, the meetings, so we will see."

United enjoyed a come from behind victory against Aston Villa in their only game since the Ineos deal was confirmed on Christmas Eve. They visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Asked if he is expecting Ineos to be a regular presence at United's Carrington training base, Ten Hag said: "I'm focused on the game so far.

"So, I said, no, in this moment I don't want to have distractions but in the coming days, weeks, there will be time for this and then I know more.

"But I think it's a good thing, it's very positive and, as I said, we are really looking forward to working together.

"Ineos wants to work with me, in this structure, and I want to work with them.

"We always want to win and it doesn't matter who is in the lead of the club.

"We are appointed here to win, so in this area we need a winning culture no matter who is in the lead, no matter who is the owner. But, of course, the owners can inspire you."

