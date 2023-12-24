Liverpool v Arsenal ratings: Salah 8, Van Dijk 6; Odegaard 7; Gabriel Jesus 6

Arsenal are set to spend Christmas Day on top of the Premier League after they held title rivals Liverpool to a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the draw as one of the most intense games in decades. Gabriel's early headed goal gave Arsenal hope of a first league win at Liverpool since 2012 but Mohammed Salah struck a superb equaliser before halftime.

"An unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years in this league," Arteta told the BBC. "For many moments we were on top, in the last 20 minutes we wanted it more, but a draw is a fair result."

In 10 of the last 14 seasons, the leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title. Champions Manchester City are fifth, but have played one fewer game.

"Oh my god, how strong are they? The good news is we are good as well," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Arsenal.

"In a game like this, going down early to a set piece is tough, especially with the speed of Arsenal. But the game we played, how we started second half we should have scored.

"We pass instead of shoot, four or five times we do that, it's a lesson. But generally the game is great."

There was bad news for Liverpool as left back Kostas Tsimikas sustained a suspected broken collarbone on Saturday.

The Greek defender fell awkwardly in the 35th minute after a strong challenge by Bukayo Saka and collided with manager Klopp, who was standing on the touchline.

While Klopp quickly got to his feet, Tsimikas was clearly in pain and walked off holding his arm, replaced by Joe Gomez. Liverpool are already without first-choice left back Andy Robertson, also with a shoulder injury.

"It was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimikas collarbone issue, definitely broken, so he is out for a long time," said Klopp.

"The other issues we will have to see. It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo (Andy Robertson) situation."