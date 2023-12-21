Premier League predictions: Villa go top of table, Liverpool and Arsenal draw

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League following their comfortable victory over Brighton last weekend, ending Liverpool's brief spell leading the pack.

The Gunners ran out convincing 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium which saw Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz down the Seagulls with second-half goals.

Liverpool could only draw 0-0 with Manchester United on Merseyside, a result that left Jurgen Klopp's side one point behind the North London club. And in perfect timing, the top two meet in the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

The hectic festive schedule continues on Thursday when Crystal Palace take on Brighton at Selhurst Park before Aston Villa play host to Sheffield United 24 hours later.

West Ham United's home game with Manchester United starts a busy Saturday programme, with four matches following at 7pm (UAE) as Fulham entertain Burnley, Luton Town tackle Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road, Nottingham Forest play Bournemouth at the City Ground and Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in North London.

The late game sees the top two clash at Anfield when Liverpool face off with Arsenal. Finally on Sunday, Wolves battle Chelsea in a Christmas Eve game at Molineux.

