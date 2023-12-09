Crystal Palace v Liverpool player ratings: Guehi 8, Ayew 5; Salah 6, Elliott 8

Mohamed Salah's 200th goal for Liverpool inspired a second-half comeback as the Reds secured a 2-1 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp's men got off to a lacklustre start in south London, failing to register a shot on target in the first half, while Jefferson Lerma came within inches of an opener for the hosts.

Palace, booed off by their supporters following a disappointing home loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday, were on course to deliver a surprise blow to the Reds' title aspirations following Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty.

But their positive momentum came to a halt when Jordan Ayew was shown a second yellow and Liverpool levelled thanks to a deflected Salah strike little over a minute later that was also the Egyptian's 150th in the Premier League

Harvey Elliott secured all three points in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and the Reds clung on to the result despite Palace pressure that saw Joachim Andersen denied a late leveller by another good Alisson stop.

Liverpool go top of the league by a single point, with second-placed Arsenal away to Aston Villa in third later on Saturday.

“It's always a great feeling to score, especially to win the game too. Selhurst Park is a hard place to come. We don't give up until the final whistle,” said Elliott after the game.

As for Liverpool's title chances, the match-winner added: “We're going in the right direction. There's a lot of the season left. We need to make sure we keep getting the three points and if we're contenders at the end of the season then let's go for it.

“The aim is to win the Premier League.”

