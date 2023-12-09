Bournemouth humiliate Manchester United with historic first win at Old Trafford

Bournemouth earned a historic first victory at Old Trafford as they thrashed Manchester United 3-0 on Saturday.

Dominic Solanke had put Bournemouth into a fifth-minute lead with a smart finish before substitute Philip Billing doubled their advantage with a towering header in the 68th-minute.

It was 3-0 five minutes later with another fine header, this time by Argentine defender Marcos Senesi – a goal that saw home fans heading for the exit in their droves.

There was nearly a fourth for the Cherries when Dango Ouattara bundled home only for the goal to be disallowed for handball.

Solanke was a thorn in United's side throughout, hitting the post with shot across goal in the opening 45 minutes and it was his header that led to Marcus Tavernier turning home what he thought was a second, but was ruled out for offside.

“Magnificent,” said striker Solanke. “To win away at Old Trafford is touching for everyone really. One of the best stadiums in the world and one of the best clubs in the world so to come and win the boys are delighted.

“It shows the direction we are going in. We’ve been building a lot in the last few weeks we are feeling confident we are feeling great. At the moment we feel like we can beat anyone and that showed today.”

It was a nightmare afternoon for United and manager Erik ten Hag, who had just been named manager of the month for November after three wins out of three – against Fulham, Luton Town and Everton when they had not conceded a single goal.

What a special day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kodgIVHU1M — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 9, 2023

But Bournemouth made a mockery of that – and the fact United are sixth in the table – as Andoni Iraola's made it four wins and a draw from five games.

After the encouraging performance and victory against Chelsea midweek, it was back down to earth with an almighty bump for United, who face Bayern Munich and Liverpool in their next two games.

“Of course, annoyed and disappointed, definitely,” United manager Ten Hag said. “I expected something different.

“I hoped before the game you can build on the performance and result from Chelsea, so then it’s very disappointing."

United's European ambitions are hanging by a thread heading into Tuesday’s final group game at home to Harry Kane and the German champions. A trip to feirce rivals Liverpool follows next weekend.

Captain Bruno Fernandes picked up a second-half booking for dissent which rules him out of the game at Anfield, against the Merseysiders went top of the table after their win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

Ten Hag's side have now suffered seven defeats in 16 league games and a have a goal difference of minus three. In all competitions they have lost as many matches – 11 – as they have won. They have also now been beaten 3-0 three times at home.

0-3 - This is the first time Manchester United have lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford by 3+ goals against a team starting the day in the bottom half of the table. Issues. pic.twitter.com/WtpaNxFxoc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2023

“We did many things wrong today,” admitted Fernandes. “Bournemouth deserved the win today; they were more intense than us, more eager than us. We should have performed better. We should expect the intensity of the game.

“We are not consistent enough. If you wan to be in the top spots, you have to do it every three days. It is about understanding we need our level every game; if you drop your levels a little bit, you get punished.”

Ten Hag said United “weren’t in the right focus” at the start of the game and that Bournemouth were “more eager” than his players.

“I understand disappointment and frustration, we are as well but we should do better,” added the Dutchman. “We have to show it every game and not from one game the game, such big difference in levels.”