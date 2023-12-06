Nick Pope out for four months in latest Newcastle United injury blow

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been ruled out of action for around four months, adding to the Premier League club's already lengthy injury list.

Pope dislocated his shoulder during Newcastle's 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend with Martin Dubravka coming on for the final four minutes at St James' Park.

And manager Eddie Howe revealed on Tuesday that the England international will need an operation on the injury, becoming the latest key player to be ruled out of action for the Magpies.

The 31-year-old joins the likes of Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Havery Barnes in the treatment room, while Sandro Tonali is suspended until next summer.

Pope dislocated the same shoulder while playing for Burnley in 2018, although the latest injury is in a different section of the shoulder. This will be of little consolation to Howe ahead of what is a frantic December schedule of domestic and European matches.

“There's no doubt he needs an operation so he will be out for a period of time, we think around four months,” said Howe ahead of Thursday's Premier League game away to Everton.

“He's had a couple of appointments, visited specialists. I am sort of awaiting final news on what is going to happen.

“The operation hasn't happened yet but we are thinking roughly around four months. So it is a big blow to us, but one that we expected after the game. As soon as you see the dislocation we were fearing the worst.”

There has already been speculation linking Newcastle with goalkeeping replacements, with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and free agent David de Gea mentioned by UK media outlets.

But Howe insists there is no truth to the reports. “I've seen a lot of the media headlines and press speculation regarding goalkeepers and other players,” he added.

“We've not made any enquiries or decisions regarding our recruitment leading into January and I have said many times that is because if we were to recruit now we would probably be recruiting in every position on the pitch because we have injuries everywhere throughout the squad.

“Hopefully that picture looks different by the time January comes. This is a chance for the goalkeepers we have at the club to consolidate their positions.

“Martin is a high-class goalkeeper, he is a brilliant shot-stopper himself. He is very good with his feet and his distribution, so there's no hesitation in bringing him into the team.”

Striker Wilson, who has not played since losing away to Borussia Dortmund last month in the Champions League due to a hamstring problem but is thought to be closing in on a return to full training, admitted Pope's injury is a “massive loss”.

“When you have such a positive result on the pitch, the sad thing is that you have lost your number one goalkeeper,” Wilson said on the Footballers' Football podcast.

“He is going to be a massive loss, no matter how long he is out. In some matches this season, he has single-handedly kept us in games.

“When a team goes one-on-one he will pull off a 'worldie' save and we will end up winning the game. He is that difference you need sometimes at the back.

“But that is not to say our other goalkeepers can't step up now. It is their opportunity to shine and that is what football is all about.”