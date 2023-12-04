Liverpool v Fulham player ratings: Alexander-Arnold 8, Kelleher 5; Wilson 7, Jimenez 5

Liverpool staged a sensational late comeback to beat Fulham in a seven-goal Premier League thriller on Sunday.

The Reds appeared set for their first home defeat in the Premier League since October 2022 when they went 3-2 down to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's goal in the 80th minute.

But they turned the tables in dramatic fashion through Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struck in the 87th and 88th minutes.

It was the latest Liverpool have ever fallen behind in a Premier League match that they went on to win.

“We played an incredible game until we didn't any more,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“All credit to Fulham, they did really well. Today we scored four worldies and were lucky in the end to win the game, and that tells you everything.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva saw his side end the week having scored six times in two Premier League matches – after just 10 in their previous 12 – and was frustrated not to have got something from their trip to Anfield.

“Clearly we deserved much more from the game than what we took,” he said.

“To come to Anfield and play the way we did – twice we scored to equalise – and then at the end of the second half to be able to score a great team goal and be leading is not an easy thing.

“We know the game is never 100 per cent under control against these types of sides and these types of crowds but the game was more or less under control.

“[Then] one long ball, a good second ball from them and another great finish from the edge of the box and in that moment I knew it was the end of the match.”

