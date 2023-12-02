Arsenal v Wolves player ratings: Saka 8, Odegaard 8, Rice 7; Cunha 7

Arsenal ensured they will stay at the top of the Premier League despite a late scare in their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Having thumped Lens 6-0 in European action in midweek they kept their momentum going with what looked every bit a routine victory at 2-0 following goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard in the opening 15 minutes.

But Matheus Cunha thumped home on 86 minutes after a mistake from Oleksandr Zinchenko to set up a nervy finale.

Any suggestion the Gunners could be jaded by their midweek Champions League exertions were swiftly dispelled as Mikel Arteta's side made a blistering start to the game.

The ball was repeatedly fed to Saka on the right wing and he wriggled past a couple of challenges and fired in the opener on six minutes.

With Wolves reeling, a second soon arrived and this time it came down the left. Zinchenko collected the ball and played a crisp one-two with Gabriel Jesus and pulled it back for the onrushing Odegaard to finish emphatically.

It was one-way traffic and the extent of Arsenal's dominance allowed them to coast against an impotent Wolves side. That was until Zinchenko dithered and Cunha took full advantage.

