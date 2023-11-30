‘Motorcycle’ Jude Bellingham races to another Real Madrid record in win over Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Jude Bellingham’s remarkable start to life at Real Madrid has surprised everyone after the England midfielder set another record on Wednesday night.

Bellingham scored Madrid’s second goal in the 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League, taking his tally to 15 goals in his first 16 appearances since moving to the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund.

With Tuesday’s goal at the Bernabeu, Bellingham becomes the first player to score in each of his first four Champions League appearances for Real Madrid. The statistic is all the more impressive given both the succession of attacking greats who came before him and the fact he is essentially a central midfielder, albeit being deployed in a more advanced role.

Bellingham also assisted the fourth goal for Spanish striker Joselu in injury time as Real maintained their perfect record in Group C.

“He’s spectacular in getting into the box, he comes into the box like a motorcycle,” Madrid manager Ancelotti told Movistar Plus. “It’s surprising because nobody could have imagined such fast adaptation here, to this club and the football he is showing. He surprises the fans, teammates, and even rivals.”

Bellingham, Madrid’s marquee €103 million summer signing from Dortmund, has wasted little time building his legacy with Los Blancos and becoming a firm fan favourite.

He became the first Englishman to be named La Liga Player of the Month – achieved in his first month – after scoring five goals in his first four league games. Bellingham won the award again in October.

The midfielder also etched his name into Real Madrid folklore by scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory at arch-rivals Barcelona, meaning he became the first Real player to score on his La Liga, Champions League, and clasico debuts.

Bellingham's exploits have even moved him clear of several Real Madrid legends, setting a new record for most goals in a player's first 15 games for the club (14), surpassing greats Pruden, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid march on

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, had given Napoli an early lead in the ninth minute, but in-form Rodrygo levelled two minutes later with his sixth goal in his past four matches.

Bellingham then headed in David Alaba's cross in the 22nd minute to give Madrid the lead, before Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa equalised for Napoli shortly after the break.

Two late goals, from teenage substitute Nico Paz and Joselu, then secured the three points for Madrid as the 14-time European champions guaranteed top spot in the group.

Madrid will conclude their group-stage campaign with a trip to Union Berlin on December 12; Bellingham scored a 94th-minute winner in the reverse fixture.

Also top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of Girona, Madrid return to league duty on Saturday when they host Granada.