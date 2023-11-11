Cristiano Ronaldo scores again in commanding SPL win for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his excellent 2023 form as he guided Al Nassr to a 3-1 win over Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

It was welcome return as Ronaldo did not feature for Al Nassr in the Asian Champions League match against Al Duhail as manager Luis Castro decided to rest the club captain.

Ronaldo, 38, had been in sizzling form, scoring 21 goals in 22 matches. Nassr fought their way to a 3-2 win over Al Duhail and were energised as Ronaldo returned for Saturday's clash.

The Portuguese forward was raring to go and added his name to the scoresheet on 49 minutes as Nassr eased to victory. Alex Telles and Abdulelah Al Amri had earlier found the back of the net to put Nassr, who are second in the league, in a comfortable position.

Ronaldo thus extended a stellar 2023 campaign for club and country, with 26 goals and 10 assists in 26 matches.

It marked a memorable weekend in SPL as Karim Benzema bagged a brilliant hat-trick for Al Ittihad earlier.

Benzema scored his first hat-trick for Al Ittihad in a 4-2 victory over Abha – a much-needed win for the team.

The result came as timely relief for the club after the dismissal of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese was on Wednesday relieved of his duties following a run of poor results and just six months after he led the team to their first Saudi league title since 2009.