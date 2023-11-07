Arsenal boss Arteta stands by criticism of officials: 'It is my duty to defend the club'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his criticism of match officials following his team's Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 at St James' Park after Anthony Gordon's controvserial goal earned the Magpies all three points, ending Arsenal's unbeaten record this season.

There was a lengthy wait before the goal was given with VAR checking whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock crossed the ball, a potential foul by Joelinton on Gabriel and also whether Gordon was offside.

And Arteta did not hold back after the match calling the decision, which took more than four minutes to arrive, "embarrassing" and "a disgrace".

READ MORE Tottenham boss Postecoglou laments VAR as Romero and Udogie sent off in Chelsea defeat

Arsenal then released an official statement in support of their manager. "The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better," the club said.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies."

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described the statement as "really poor" and that "Arsenal as an institution or a football club with massive history, should behave better."

But, ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, Arteta refused to row back on his comments – for which he is likely to face at least a fine and possibly a touchline ban – or the club's statement.

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0: Player ratings

Nick Pope : 7/10 Nick Pope 7/10 NEWCASTLE RATINGS: Busier of two keepers in first half although only one shot, hit straight at him by Martinelli, to save. Turned out to be only Arsenal effort on target. AFP

"It is my duty to stand in front of you and give a clear and honest assessment – reflect how I felt the team played and the decisions that were made," said the Spaniard.

"My duty is to defend my players and my club in best possible way. It is what I intend to do time after time. I always do it and will take my responsibility to do it. It's the way I am. I have to defend my club.

"We have a duty to express how we feel on the evidence we have. We have to stand for our people, our values and who we are.

"The club statement shows the unity and the understanding in the club in a clear and honest way. That's our duty as a club."

"I feel sick. That's how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this."



An ANGRY Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on the controversial Newcastle goal that meant Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fYT5lyo6eF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023

Asked again about his conduct and whether his actions encouraged disrespect to referees, Arteta said: "You have to understand that we have to be there and if you guys want our opinion, then we have to give it in an honest way and clear.

"Be clear and honest but respectful and value what we have and make sure we continue to evolve the game."

Arsenal could qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League if they beat Sevilla in Group B. Arteta's side are top with six points, one more than Lens and four ahead of Sevilla.

"The moment you have a chance in football to put it to bed, do it," Arteta said. "We will have to do a lot of things right tomorrow against a really good team with enormous experience."