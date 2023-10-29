Barcelona v Real Madrid player ratings: Gavi 8, Torres 5; Bellingham 9, Alaba 4

Jude Bellingham continued his stunning start to life at Real Madrid as he scored superb double to earn his side a 2-1 comeback victory over Barcelona on Saturday.

Los Blancos were trailing to a sixth-minute Ilkay Gundogan goal before the English midfielder, appearing in his first Clasico, turned the game on its head.

Bellingham got his side back into the contest with a stunning equaliser from 30 yards out on 68 minutes before grabbing the winner in injury time.

The midfielder, 20, now has 13 goals in 13 games Madrid, since he joined them for €103 million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Real now sit top of La Liga on 28 points, above Girona on goal difference and four points clear of Barca.

After the game, teammate Luka Modric said of Bellingham: "I don't know how to explain what's happening with Jude. It seems like he's been here for a long time.

"It's no coincidence that he's adapted so well. He's a top guy, an extraordinary talent. I don't think even he believes the goals he's scoring. Now he can't stop."

