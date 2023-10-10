Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard announces retirement

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Hazard, 32, was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid this summer and the former Belgium captain posted on social media that he has decided to hang up his boots.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote on Instagram. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

"I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all."

Hazard made his senior debut for Ligue 1 side Lille in 2007 having spent two years in their academy. He soon emerged as a key player for the club and was a star in their 2010/11 domestic double season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

After 50 goals and 53 assists in 194 appearances for Lille – during which time he was twice named Ligue 1 Player of the Year – Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 and established himself as one of the leading players in the Premier League.

During seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, Hazard led Chelsea to six major trophies – two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League titles – scoring 110 goals and assisting 92 more in 352 games. In 2015, Hazard won a hat-trick of individual domestic awards: FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players' Player of the Year.

At the height of his status as one of the world's leading footballers, Hazard sealed a €100 million move to Real Madrid in 2019 but his time in Spain was blighted by injury, and he was restricted to just 76 appearances over four seasons, scoring seven goals. Last season, he made just five starts in all competitions and 10 appearances in total.

For Belgium, Hazard was a constant presence during a golden generation. After making his debut in a friendly against Luxembourg in 2008, Hazard went on to make 126 appearances for Belgium, scoring 33 goals and providing 36 assists, guiding his side to third place at the 2018 Fifa World Cup, as well as top of the Fifa world rankings. He was made captain in 2015 until his international retirement last year.

"I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgium selection," Hazard wrote. "A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

"Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."