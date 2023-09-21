Disappointing full SPL debut for Neymar as Al Hilal are held by Damac

Neymar's full Saudi Pro League debut ended in frustration as Al Hilal dropped points for only the second time this season after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Damac on Thursday night.

The Brazil star played from the off – the first time he has started a league game for his new club – as Hilal looked to strengthen their position at the top of the early SPL table at lowly Damac, who are yet to register a win so far this season.

But he was unable make an impact as the big-spending league leaders were held by Cosmin Contra's side at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Malcom continued his fine form in front of goal to give Hilal a ninth-minute lead, but the hosts hit back midway through the second half as Romania international Nicolae Stanciu's free-kick earned them a share of the spoils.

The result was Hilal's second 1-1 draw this week following the point they gained in the AFC Champions League against Uzbek side Navbahor on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Moussa Dembele scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Al Ettifaq edged a seven-goal thriller against Al Tai.

Netherlands international Gigi Wijnaldum scored his first SPL goal to give Ettifaq an early lead but two strikes by Bernard Mensah flipped the scoreline in the visitors' favour.

Dembele made it 2-2 before Mensah completed his hat-trick to put Al Tai on course for all three points.

But Wijnaldum grabbed his second to set up a thrilling finish and new signing Demarai Gray crossed for Dembele to stab home three minutes into added time to earn Steven Gerrard's team a 4-3 victory.

