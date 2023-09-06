Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal aiming to carry Al Nassr form into Euro qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in predictably scintillating form for Al Nassr this season, topping both the Saudi Pro League goals and assists charts despite making all his contributions in just three of the five games this season.

After missing the opening-round defeat to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq and drawing a blank in Nassr's shock home defeat to surprise high-flyers Al Taawoun, Ronaldo went on a goal blitz.

A hat-trick and an assist in the 5-0 thrashing of Al Fateh was followed by a brace and another assist in the 4-0 win over Al Shabab, before another goal and two assists in the emphatic 5-1 victory against Al Hazem.

Since those early setbacks, Nassr have scored 14 goals in three games, with Ronaldo involved in 10, not including the assist he provided in the tense victory over UAE champions Shabab Al Ahli to book Nassr's place in the Asian Champions League group stages.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo thrives in new-look Al Nassr as focus sharpens on Saudi Pro League title

So, Ronaldo linked up with his international colleagues this week at full speed and ready to help Portugal tighten their grip on Group J in the Euro 20204 qualifiers.

Portugal have won all four matches so far, scoring 14 goals and conceding none, with Ronaldo's contribution central to their impressive campaign.

It wasn't long ago when the superstar forward's international future was cast into doubt when he was benched by former Portugal manager Fernando Santos for the 2022 World Cup last 16 tie against Switzerland – Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos, vindicated the selection by scoring a hat-trick.

However, since the appointment of Roberto Martinez as Santos' successor, Ronaldo has started all four games and scored five goals, including the winner last time out against Iceland in June.

The 38-year-old forward is once again expected to lead the line for Portugal, starting away to Slovakia on Friday evening and then on Monday at home against Luxembourg.

In preparation for the Euro 20204 qualifiers double-header, Ronaldo and his teammates have been attending training sessions in Portugal as they aim to fast-track their way to Germany for next summer's tournament.

He was joined by the likes of Manchester City's treble-winning midfielder Bernardo Silva, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, and on-loan Barcelona pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Check out the photo gallery above to view the best photos from the Portugal training sessions. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.