Man United v Nottingham Forest ratings: Fernandes 8, Casemiro 7; Awoniyi 8, Worrall 3

Bruno Fernandes came to Manchester United's rescue as Erik ten Hag's team completed a 3-2 comeback win after conceding twice inside the opening four minutes against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and were left shell-shocked two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second.

Christian Eriksen then began the comeback after 17 minutes when he slotted in Marcus Rashford's cross.

Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute before Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes.

Rashford then went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to convert the penalty.

The new United captain was criticised for his body language in defeat at Tottenham, but Fernandes rose to the challenge on Saturday.

"It wasn't the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things," said Fernandes.

"The team showed great spirit, passion and desire. We just need to be aware that we can't concede so early."

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said his players gave it their all.

"We gave everything, that’s for sure. The start was a bit of an obscure one. You plan to start well but we didn’t think we’d start as well as that. It set the tone for the whole game," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"I’m not going to overegg a defeat too much, but at the same time you have to look a bit deeper than a result. It’s still a loss, though, and we have to turn it around if we can."

