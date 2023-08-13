Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings: Isak 9, Tonali 8; Diaby 8, Konsa 2

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali netted on his Premier League debut and striker Alexander Isak added two more goals as Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 5-1 in their first game of the new season at St James' Park on Saturday.

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle from AC Milan in July, needed only six minutes to get on the scoresheet as he slid in to volley home Anthony Gordon's cross, and the 23-year-old almost added a second two minutes later.

Moussa Diaby's sizzling half-volley put Villa level in the 11th minute but Newcastle soon took the lead again with a brilliantly-worked free kick routine that ended with Sven Botman teeing up Isak for a simple finish.

Sweden international Isak exploited a dreadful error by defender Ezri Konza to add Newcastle's third in the 58th minute with a sublime chip. Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes both came off the bench to score and complete the rout, sending their side to the top of the table on goal difference.

