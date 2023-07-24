Fulham close in on Wolves striker Jimenez with Al Hilal keen to secure Mitrovic

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Fulham are closing in on a £5 million deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, reports the Evening Standard. The report suggests that the 32-year-old Mexican forward has left Wolves’ pre-season training camp to meet with Fulham to finalise the deal. The Cottagers are on the hunt for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is a target of Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League club have already had at least one £25 million bid for the 28-year-old Serb striker rejected by Fulham but appear determined to land their man.



Strong chance

Manchester City are confident a deal will go through for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, despite the German club's stance that no agreement is yet in place. Football Insider reports that treble winners City believe they are close to finalising the transfer of the Croatia international to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of fee close to €100 million, despite comments by Leipzig’s sporting director Max Eberi to the contrary.

Potential

Al Nassr are attempting to hijack AC Milan's attempt to sign Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, per journalist Rudy Galetti. Whilst it is understood that Milan are close to agreeing a deal with the Nigerian winger, Al Nassr are preparing a significant offer for the 24-year-old, one they hope will tempt Chukwueze to switch to the Saudi Pro League.



Potential

Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, reports Fabrizio Romano. The France Under-21 international is understood to have a release clause in his contract set at £35 million, which will likely not deter the two Premier League giants. However, the tweet suggests that they are awaiting an update regarding Olise’s injury, which he suffered last month, before moving forward with a deal.



Low chance

Clubs in England, Italy and Spain are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli, reveal Sport. Barca boss Xavi is keen to keep the 21-year-old Moroccan, who has attracted interest from across Europe following a productive loan spell with Osasuna last term.