Edwin van der Sar 'still in the intensive care unit but is stable' after brain haemorrhage

Former Ajax, Manchester United, and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is still in intensive care but is not in life-threatening danger after a brain haemorrhage, Ajax said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Van der Sar, 52, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill and has been receiving hospital treatment in the country.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger," Ajax said in a statement, adding that it was sharing the update on behalf of Van der Sar's wife Annemarie.

"Every time we visit him, he's communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop," his wife said.

Van der Sar, who came through the Ajax Academy and spent nine years in the senior team before joining Juventus, stepped down as chief executive at the Amsterdam club in May after their worst season in 14 years.

Update on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar in Croatia:



‘Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.’ pic.twitter.com/8avJQ5yZj3 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 11, 2023

Van der Sar, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, was part of the great Ajax side of the 1990s which won four Dutch league titles, three Dutch Cups, the 1992 Uefa Cup, and the 1994 Champions League.

After two years at Italian side Juventus between 1999 and 2001, Van der Sar joined English club Fulham for four seasons, before six successful seasons at Manchester United, where he won four Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the 2008 Champions League.

Van der Sar was capped 138 times by the Netherlands national team.