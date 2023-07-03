Arsenal set to sign Timber, Alba and Ramos could reunite with Messi at Inter Miami

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Arsenal are expected to have a full agreement for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in the next 48 hours, reports Florian Plettenberg. There will be an initial transfer fee of €41 million with a possible €5m in bonuses as the Gunners look to the 22-year-old Netherlands international to strengthen their backline. Timber could become Arsenal's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea.



Strong chance

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be Al Nassr’s next signing, with the Saudi Arabian club prepared to sign the required documents. Nassr will then focus on finalising a deal for Lens captain Seko Fofana, as talks are already advanced. Brozovic, 30, will join Cristiano Ronaldo at Nassr, and becomes the latest big-name player to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves.



Strong chance

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg have been in contact to clarify the final details of a move for forward Lukas Nmecha to join Dortmund, according to journalist Plettenberg. The 24-year-old Germany international’s contract will run until 2028 at least, with the move set to be worth between €30m and €32m.

Jordi Alba, left, could soon join Sergio Busquets, right, and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. EPA



Potential

Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos could soon reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, according to Diario Sport. Both players' contracts - at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively - expired at the end of June, leaving them open to negotiate free transfer moves. Barca legend Messi announced last month that he would join Miami when his PSG contract expired, with longtime teammate Sergio Busquets set to join him in Florida. In a separate report, the same outlet states that Barcelona want Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu to replace Inter Busquets.



Potential

Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan are all looking to sign Teun Koopmeiners, whom Atalanta want at least €35m for, reports Foot Mercato. The trio of Serie A clubs could also face Premier League competition, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa keen to sign the 25-year-old Dutchman, while Liverpool are also monitoring the situation.



Low chance

AC Milan are set to make an official move for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to Calciomercato, who add that the Nigeria international will not force a transfer but would be happy to move to Milan. The Rossoneri want the move to be €20m with add-ons, although Villarreal aren’t under financial pressure to let the 24-year-old leave after Pau Torres’ €30m departure to Aston Villa and Nicolas Jackson's €35m move to Chelsea.



Low chance

Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been offered €30m to join a Saudi Arabian club, according to Corriere dello Sport, who add that the decision is in the goalkeeper’s hands. However, Gazzetta dello Sport have insisted that the 45-year-old former Italy international will not be making the move abroad and could terminate his Parma contract one year early to retire.