Bellingham, Benzema, Ronaldo and Zidane: Most expensive Real Madrid signings - in pictures

England international Jude Bellingham has become the latest in a long line of big-money singings by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reported to be paying Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund €103 million for the 19-year-old who has joined them on a six-year contract. The deal could increase to around €134 million if various add-ons are achieved.

Bellingham will be officially unveiled by the La Liga side at a ceremony on Thursday and becomes the club's second biggest transfer arrival after Eden Hazard, who has just left Real after an injury-ravaged four-year spell in Spain.

England midfielder Bellingham will become the third most expensive teenager in history after Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco for €180 million in 2018, and Joao Felix, who left Benfica to join Atletico Madrid for €126 million in 2019.

While Bellingham arrives at the Bernabeu, another one of Real Madrid's biggest all-time signings has joined Hazard in heading for the exit.

Karim Benzema, second on Real Madrid's all-time scorer's list, has joined Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad on a three-year deal. He could be joined in the kingdom by another Real hero in midfielder Luka Modric, who is reported to be considering a move to Al Hilal.

