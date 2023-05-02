Pep Guardiola admits incredible Erling Haaland season has been 'a surprise for all of us'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits Erling Haaland's astonishing first season in the Premier League has been “a surprise for all of us” but maybe not the player himself.

Haaland will overtake Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's record goals tally if his finds the net against West Ham on Wednesday.

The Norwegian netted his 34th of the league campaign in the 2-1 victory at Fulham, drawing him level with Cole and Shearer, who reached the same total for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, respectively.

Haaland's strike at Craven Cottage was his 50th of the season in all competitions and, with a potential 10 games remaining, it is not inconceivable that he could pass Dixie Dean's 1927-28 record of 63 for Everton.

The win against Fulham meant City leapfrogged Arsenal in the table and took over the top spot for the first time since mid-February – and they have a game in hand on the Gunners.

And Guardiola is confident there will be more to come for Haaland, 22, before the season is over.

“It is a surprise for all of us – but maybe not for him – to do what he's doing in this difficult league but the way he behaves and has done it is for the success of the team,” said Guardiola ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium.

“Of course it's good for him and the team if he breaks the records. It's a good sign. The magnitude of a record is that is stands for a long time and it’s not broken.

“All will be broken one day. He himself or another one will break the record Erling is going to set, because I'm pretty sure he is going to score more goals in the Premier League until the end of the season.”

Haaland's partnership with Kevin De Bruyne has been at the heart of City's unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions and Premier League win-streak of eight matches.

But the Belgium playmaker missed Sunday's victory with an unspecified knock and faces a fitness test ahead of West Ham's visit. Defender Nathan Ake could be in contention after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

“Nathan trained with us and feels good,” said Guardiola. “Kevin has started to move but hasn't trained with the team [yet]. Now we have training in a few hours and we will know exactly how he feels.”

West Ham have found it tough going this season, despite reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals, and currently sit 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Manager David Moyes led the team to sixth and then seventh-place finishes in the previous two campaigns and they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt at the last-four stage of last season's Europa League.

And while two defeats on the spin – against Liverpool and Crystal Palace – have left West Ham perilously close to the relegation zone again, Guardiola will not taking anything for granted

“Maybe West Ham didn’t have the season they expect but the quality is there,” the Spanish coach added. “In the last two seasons with David Moyes they have been exceptional.

“The weapons are there, they are a good team. I don't have doubts about them. In one game anything can happen. We have to be absolutely ready.

“At set pieces they are one of the best and Michail Antonio attacks the channels. The weapons are there. In one game anything can happen.”