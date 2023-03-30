Premier League predictions: Man City maul Liverpool, Newcastle beat Man United

The last international break of the season is now over and we can now brace ourselves for what promises to be a thrilling finale to the Premier League season.

At the top, Arsenal are eight points clear of Manchester City, although Mikel Arteta's side have played a game more than the reigning champions.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur occupy third and fourth place, although Newcastle United and Liverpool are breathing down their necks, with Brighton and Brentford the unlikely lads just below, in seventh and eighth.

At the other end of the table there are nine teams in the relegation mix with just four points separating bottom club Southampton from 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

The weekend kicks off with a cracker as Manchester City take on Liverpool in Saturday's early game.

Six matches follow at 6pm (UAE) with Arsenal hosting Leeds United, Bournemouth taking on Fulham on the south coast, Brighton clash with Brentford at the Amex, Crystal Palace face Leicester City at Selhurst Park, while Nottingham Forest tackle Wolves at the City Ground.

For the late game, Chelsea entertain Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Sunday sees West Ham United versus Southampton at the London Stadium and Newcastle against Manchester United on Tyneside, with Everton entertaining Spurs on Monday to round off the latest round of fixtures.

Predictions